CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Teenagers or TikTok? Who Is To Blame For Stealing from Rochester Schools

By Jessica Williams
KROC News
KROC News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a matter of about an hour yesterday, my inbox was full of messages from moms asking me if I had heard about all the stealing happening in the schools at Rochester Public Schools and in Stewartville, Minnesota. I hadn't even seen my kids yet that day so I was in the dark on all of this but I figured out real fast that the latest TikTok called Devious Lick was actually happening in our local schools. My kids' bathrooms were locked and soap dispensers had been stolen. Why? #DeviousLick is why.

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KROC News

An Invite To Celebrate THE Cob Of Corn

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has extended an invitation to the public to attend an event Saturday morning at Graham Park. The event is being called the Ear of Corn water tower celebration and will include cake, games, and prizes. According to the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Two ‘Predatory Offenders’ Moving To Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released information about two convicted sex offenders who are scheduled to be released from prison and plan to move to a local halfway house. Both are scheduled to be released Monday and both are classified Level 3 predatory offenders.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Education
Rochester, MN
Education
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
City
Stewartville, MN
Stewartville, MN
Education
KROC News

Rochester Dental Office Offering Free Treatment Today

This Insider Update says the number of people without dental insurance in the United States is expected to grow to 82-million this year because of coronavirus-related job losses and cutbacks. And, this report from Everyday Health says the number one reason people avoid the dentist is that they don't have insurance or are worried about the cost.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Another Minnesotan Killed By Semi-Truck

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A man was killed Thursday in western Minnesota after being struck by a semi-truck. The State Patrol says the truck was trying to back onto a highway near the town of Wheaton when it hit the victim. He was identified as 24-year-old Jesse Kapela of Waite Park. He died at the scene of the accident that happened around 8:30 am. The truck was driven by 37-year-old Nicholas Hunter of Glenwood.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

92 New Positive Cases Reported Last Week in Rochester Schools

Last week was an interesting week for students and staff at Rochester Public Schools. If you missed it, kids were stealing some essentials, like soap and toilet paper (and I'll say it, they were committing crimes in our schools) thanks to a TikTok challenge. While all of the stealing was happening, COVID numbers continued to rise and the number of positive cases within the district went from 39 the week before to 92 during the week of September 13th to 19th. 25 schools and/or departments are now impacted in our district. You can see a more detailed breakdown below.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Rochester Public Schools#Century High School#The Student Handbook
KROC News

Rochester Police Trying To Find Motorist Who Struck Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Dept. is trying to locate the driver of a vehicle that made contact with a woman while she was crossing a street Wednesday. The woman was walking east in the crosswalk at the northwest intersection of the 2nd St SW bridge over Highway 52 around 6:30 am when a car bumped her and she fell onto the hood of the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Man Arrested For Soliciting 11-Year-Old Rochester Girl At Park

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police say witnesses came to the aid of a young girl who was being sexually solicited by a strange man at Silver Lake Park Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl had just walked off the pedestrian bridge near 7th St NE around 4:00 pm when a man sitting on a bench waved her over. When she went to the bench, the man grabbed her hand and she sat down. Police Capt Casey Moilanen says the man began making “ sexually explicit comments” to her and put his hand on her leg.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Watch Out For Jogging Officers Along SE Minnesota Highways

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Watch out for cops running along some busy southeast Minnesota highways and roads. The annual southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is being held today (Thursday). It will start at the Olmsted County Government Center at 7:30 a.m. and participants will...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rochester Restaurant Placed On Probation

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester bar/restaurant that has been on the radar of the police department has been placed on probation but the conditions aren’t as strict as originally proposed. The city council Monday approved an agreement with the owner of Los Jarritos Restaurant, which places the...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
KROC News

That Was Quick: Airline Cancels Direct Rochester Flights After Just a Year

A little over a year after announcing the new direct flights, a major airline is pulling the plug on another direct route from Rochester International Airport. They say the only constant these days is change, and another big change is coming later this fall to Rochester International Airport (RST) when United Airlines ends its only remaining direct flights to and from the Med City.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

What’s Being Built by Fleet Farm in Southeast Rochester?

I passed by this construction a few days ago and had to do some research to figure out what was going on. What's being built by Fleet Farm in Rochester, Minnesota? There are some apartment complexes in that area so I thought maybe that's what it could be. But after my research, I don't believe that to be the case.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester’s Newest Middle School Now Has A Name

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester’s newest middle school now has a name. The Rochester School Board approved the name Dakota for the new school. The name was the overall favorite of those who voted on five choices that had been submitted by the public. The new middle school...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Channel One Awarded $200K Grant to Provide Prepared Meals

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A nationwide network of Food Banks has awarded a $200,000 grant to the Rochester-based Channel One Regional Food Bank. Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot appeared with Channel One Executive Director Virginia Merritt this afternoon at the Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester to explain how the funding will be used to expand the Minnesota Central Kitchen, a prepared meals program developed by Second Harvest Heartland in St. Paul, to the Rochester area. The project will combine the ability of the Channel One Food Bank to source donated and rescued food with the expertise of local restaurants in food preparation.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Apartment Fire Quickly Contained by Sprinkler System

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department is crediting an automatic sprinkler system for preventing a fire at a Rochester apartment building from spreading. The fire was reported at 3731 Technology Drive Northwest. A Fire Department news release says the initial call was made by the building’s alarm system and was followed by multiple 911 calls that confirmed flames and smoke were present. When firefighters arrived at the scene just before 2 PM they found smoke, fire, and water spray from the sprinkler system coming from a window on the fourth floor of the building.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Scammers Target People In The Kasson Area

The Kasson Police Department issued an important warning to area residents today on its Facebook page. The KPD was quick to alert the public after receiving information about people being targeted by scammers. Read the full statement that was posted this morning by Kasson Police below and make sure to...
KASSON, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy