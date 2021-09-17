Teenagers or TikTok? Who Is To Blame For Stealing from Rochester Schools
In a matter of about an hour yesterday, my inbox was full of messages from moms asking me if I had heard about all the stealing happening in the schools at Rochester Public Schools and in Stewartville, Minnesota. I hadn't even seen my kids yet that day so I was in the dark on all of this but I figured out real fast that the latest TikTok called Devious Lick was actually happening in our local schools. My kids' bathrooms were locked and soap dispensers had been stolen. Why? #DeviousLick is why.krocnews.com
