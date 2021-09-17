CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleek Autumnal Silhouette Outerwear

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Craghoppers launched its Autumn Winter 21 collection, dubbed The Dusk Arrival. The new collection boasts sleek autumnal silhouettes with dark shades. Inspired by the surreal proto film work of Nicolas Roeg, the range is a homage to the film style of hyperrealism and superimposition. Key pieces in the collection include...

www.trendhunter.com

Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Craghoppers Rework Archival Outerwear Classics For FW21

This season, British outerwear brand Craghoppers draws inspiration from the filmic style of hyperrealism and superimposition. Taking notes from features like Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell to Earth and much of Stanley Kubrick’s work throughout the 1970s, the label delivers a collection entitled “Dusk Arrival” which oozes depth and pays close attention to detail.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Craghoppers Spotlight Technical Outerwear and Vintage Fleeces for FW21

British outdoors brand Craghoppers has returned for the colder months, unveiling a collection that draws inspiration from the filmic style of hyperrealism and superimposition. Pulling on work from Stanley Kubrick and Nicolas Roeg’s mind-bending The Man Who Fell to Earth, the seasonal offering combines technical outerwear elements with rich textural representations via plaids and fleeces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

YUME YUME Debuts New Silhouettes in FW21 Range, "Living Above Clouds"

Amsterdam-based footwear label YUME YUME is welcoming the Fall/Winter 2021 season with new shoes. Collectively dubbed “Living Above Clouds,” the range features two never-before-seen silhouettes inspired by hiking. Lensed by photographer Myrthe Giesbers, the accompanying campaign is showcased through a series of dreamy visuals. “Above the clouds, there is a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Nicolas Roeg
SPY

Don’t Sleep on lululemon’s New Outerwear Collection – See the Best Jackets & Hoodies for Fall 2021

Fall is upon us! Aka the chilly season that’s perfect for bundling up in cozy layers, sitting by the fire sipping tea and, of course, working out outside now that the blazing hot sun has retreated until next summer. There’s nothing better than a long run or bike ride in the brisk morning air in October; that is if you’ve got the right gear. Sweaters, sweatshirts and windbreakers will all help you cut the cold, but if they’re not made of the right fabric you can actually end up more uncomfortable than when you started. No one wants to hit mile...
APPAREL
hiconsumption.com

UNIQLO Taps White Mountaineering For An Understated FW21 Outerwear Collection

Between its approachable price point and its diverse apparel offerings, UNIQLO has established itself as one of the preeminent players in men’s style. What’s more, the brand is always hungry to collaborate, having worked with the likes of JW Anderson, Jil Sander, and Christophe Lemaire (to name a few). The...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Denim, Statement Knits and Outerwear Top Target’s Fall Designer Collection

Dark washes, flare jeans and tie-dye effects are among the sartorial statements in Target’s Fall Designer Collection due in stores on Sept. 25. The limited-edition collection boasts designs by Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan. Ranging in size from XXS-4X, the 180-piece collection will retail for under $80 with most items under $50. “For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value,” said Jill Sando, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “This fall, we’re building upon...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Karhu Dresses Three Silhouettes In Pops of Pastel For FW21

After celebrating Olympic heritage with its “All Around” capsule earlier this year, Karhu returns for Fall/Winter 2021 alongside photographer Justine Leenarts with its three-piece “Monochrome” pack. Comprising three of the Finnish brand’s most recognised silhouettes in the Aria 95, Fusion 2.0 and Legacy 96, the collection arrives dressed in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Autumn#Silhouettes#Outerwear
hypebeast.com

Pantofola d’Oro Drops Vintage Football-Inspired SNEAKERBALL Silhouette

Pantofola d’Oro, or The Golden Slipper in English, is an Italian footwear brand deep-rooted in sports heritage whose name was given by legendary Juventus player John Charles. This season, it drops its latest SNEAKERBALL silhouette inspired by an old football boot sketched on paper by founder Emidio Lazzarini. The sneaker...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Kids Silhouette Necklaces

Meirako is a brand known for its customizable jewelry and its kids silhouette necklace is definitely a very unique option as a gift or if you are looking for a personal keepsake. All one has to do is take a side profile of a child and upload it on Mairako's website for the master jeweler. The silhouette necklace is made by hand and one can certainly customize the product upon ordering.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sleek Drip Coffe Machines

BALMUDA's latest offering is recognized as 'The Brew' and it is a sleek design that whips up coffee in a stylish manner. It retains most of its aesthetics through its design language with a modern look throughout. The Japanese appliance expert focuses on creating this sleek drip coffee machine that is both simple to use and functional.
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Refresh Your Fall Outerwear With These Denim Jackets From Hollywood-Loved Brands

From Geena Davis’ pearl-studded Jett Paris piece in Thelma & Louise to the teen gang uniforms in The Outsiders, denim jackets have shaped some of the most iconic film characters. Since its debut in the late 1800s by denim inventor Levi Strauss, jean jackets have gone from blue-collar workwear essentials to versatile wardrobe staples worn by truckers and Hollywood stars alike. Now that the autumn leaves and chillier weather are arriving soon, we’ve rounded up some of the best jean jackets for women to wear this fall and beyond. Ahead, check out our favorite picks from brands frequently spotted on A-listers. If you...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Works of Jean-Michel Basquiat Adorn Converse's Iconic Silhouettes in Latest Collaboration

The Estate of the late American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat has recently teamed up with Converse to debut a new capsule collection embodying four of his artworks. From gracing Dr. Martens boots to phone cases from CASETiFY, the neo-expressionist painter has left his trademark on several daily essentials throughout the past few years with his iconic raw and edgy paintings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shop-eat-surf.com

Surge in New Silhouettes Propels Denim Sales

The leader of Hollister parent company Abercrombie and Fitch provided quite a few details about emerging denim fashion trends for the mall customer for both women and men during a recent earnings conference call. Denim is a key category for the company, and their comments on how trends continue to...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Salomon Introduces New Raid Wind ADVANCED Silhouette

Salomon’s trend-setting run shows no signs of slowing down as the brand put forward its latest trek silhouette, Raid Wind, part of its new season ADVANCED range. Drawing inspiration from its archives, the emblematic Raid Wind encompasses the strength and durability that adventure runners demanded from sneakers in their 90s heyday. Though the sneaker displays a bulky body at first look, it is made up of breathable layers of mesh from its upper to the lining. The reinforced heel and front foot, paired with a sturdy Contagrip outsole and quick lace fastening, equip trekkers with all the components for lasting support. The sneaker is finished a soft suede overlay that is stamped with Salomon’s logo on the side and on the back heel.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Next-Gen Explorer Outerwear

The adidas by Stella McCartney AW21 collection titled Earth Explorer speaks to a new generation of "walking activists" and it encourages people to protect themselves from the elements as they connect with the natural world. The collection is full of high-performance technology from adidas and the design sensibilities of McCartney, and the pieces are not just versatile and durable but also sustainable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Adventure-Encouraging Outerwear

The Vollebak Planet Earth Jacket is the latest from the experimental adventure brand that will provide wearers with an ultra-durable piece of outerwear that is designed to get better with every day of wear. The jacket is constructed using waxed cotton along with Cordura fabric on the interior for the lining to put a focus on enhanced durability against damage. The jacket is outfitted with a total of nine pockets that includes four layers one in the front, two large ones in the bellows, an oversized storage pocket on the interior and two concealed ones on either side of the chest.
APPAREL
methodmag.com

Volcom Outerwear 21/22 Video

Method Homepage Videos Volcom Outerwear 21/22 Video. Introducing Volcom’s 2021/2022 Outerwear Line and Technologies in a fresh look at the new Arthur Longo Collection, Volcom X Gore-Tex. Face Tech, VS Stretch Collection, Bryan Iguchi Collection, Guide Proven Technology, Jamie Lynn Collection, Thermal Defense System, Zip Tech, Youth and more. Available now at vol.cm/snow.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Unveils Its Newest BE-DO-WIN Lifestyle Silhouette

Sustainable footwear offerings from are being emphasized more than ever before, and to keep the momentum of its “Move to Zero” campaign going, the brand is introducing its latest lifestyle silhouette: the Nike BE-DO-WIN. The new silhouette creates a marriage between retro design language and modern, earth-friendly materials, and it’s now been revealed in “Hyper Royal/Midnight Navy” and “Black” colorways.
APPAREL

