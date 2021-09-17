Dublin Electric Cargo Initiatives

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Amazon representatives confirmed Friday that their company purchased almost 60 acres of land in Pleasanton for a project that has not been determined. Natalie Wolfrom, the operations regional public relations manager at Amazon, told KPIX Friday that the company purchased a 58.5-acre parcel of land located at 3000 Busch in Pleasanton for $75 million. “Plans for the site have not been finalized so it could potentially be developed into a sortation center or a delivery station. The building could range anywhere from 201,000 sq. ft. (delivery station) to 520,000 sq. ft. if it becomes a sortation center,” Wolfrom wrote. Wolfrom also confirmed that construction won’t likely begin until 2023. It’s the second major construction project in the East Bay that involves Amazon — the company announced last year that it will be the first tenant in the massive Contra Costa Logistics Center project in Oakley. The company plans to set up a 150,000 sq ft Amazon fulfillment center in the new complex, which the city expects to complete in the next four years. The finished complex will consist of five buildings, totaling 2 million square feet of space, and officials said it will provide nearly 2,000 jobs.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO