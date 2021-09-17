Las Cruces Police Department warns about scam callers impersonating police officer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is warning about fraudsters calling people and pretending to be a Las Cruces Police Department officer. In at least two instances, a caller has identified himself as “Detective Michael Henke” from the Las Cruces Police Department and has mentioned he’s calling from the “civil division," a news release from LCPD stated on Friday.cbs4local.com
