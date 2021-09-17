NWS: Tornadoes confirmed to have struck Apple Valley, Burnsville, Savage

Updated:

Damage surveyors have confirmed that at least three tornadoes were spawned by the severe line of thunderstorms that ripped through the southern Twin Cities suburbs early Friday morning.

All three tornadoes were brief and rated EF0, but the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service has confirmed one tornado struck northeast Burnsville near Highway 13 and Cliff Road, while another touched down in Apple Valley near Highway 77 and 145th Street.

A third tornado was confirmed late Friday night to have touched down in Savage, near Highway 13 and Egan Road.

Storm tracks of the three confirmed tornadoes are shown via the light blue lines on the map.

The NWS was expected to continue investigation pockets of damage in Lakeville, Henderson and Hudson, Wisconsin.

Meteorologist Tanner Verstegen pointed out precisely where the tornadoes in Apple Valley and Burnsville were located, and based on the radar imagery he supplied, they may have happened happened simultaneously.

