Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. But today, you can’t go far without seeing someone wearing a pair of white shiny earbuds.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it launched its AirPods in 2016 and once again in 2019, kicking its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro.Despite being up there as two of the most sought-after pairs of earphones, their eye-watering price tag can be off-putting for many people. Couple...

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO