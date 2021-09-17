AB6IX Releases Teaser Video For Upcoming New Track 'CHERRY'

Bullet For My Valentine has announced that due to manufacturing delays, their self titled album Bullet For My Valentine is being delayed in its release. Originally intending to drop Bullet For My Valentine on October 22, but has recently announced via Instagram in a statement that this date is being pushed back to November 5 due to covid related delays. Although they did not go into detail about what exactly about covid is causing these manufacturing delays, but their statement reads: “Important update here regarding the release of our 7th studio album. Unfortunately due to covid related manufacturing delays, we have no choice but to push back the release of our self titled record to November 5th. It’s important for us that you all be given the opportunity to experience this album at the same time, so as disappointing as it is to have to wait a little longer, we promise you it will be worth it.We want to thank you all for showing your support for this record so far! Stay tuned for more exciting news coming this week.

