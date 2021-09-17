CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AB6IX Releases Teaser Video For Upcoming New Track 'CHERRY'

By Staff Reporter
kpopstarz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAB6IX has released a choreography spoiler video for the new song "CHERRY." On September 17, Brand New Music released a choreography spoiler video for the title song of the group's second regular album ''MO' COMPLETE" through AB6IX's official social media channels.

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

DaBaby and Lil Wayne Release New Single “Lonely”

DaBaby’s tapped Lil Wayne to help deliver his new single “Lonely.” The song comes after the North Carolina rapper has released a series of freestyles. In the track, DaBaby raps about the death of his brother, feeling like there is no love at the top or bottom of the industry, and alludes to the backlash of the comments he made during Rolling Loud Miami in July. While not fully present here, the constant deflection of those actions has been a constant in his music, like in his “Essence” freestyle that dropped last week, where DaBaby spoke between verses about how he believes people tried to assassinate his character.
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Mickey Guyton Release Another New Song From Upcoming Album

Mickey Guyton has released a new song called “Love My Hair” from her upcoming debut album, Remember Her Name. She co-wrote the song for the new project which will be released on September 24th. Mickey said, “I wrote ‘Love My Hair’ after seeing a video of a little Black girl...
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch the video for Kehlani’s new Blue Water Road track “Altar”

Kehlani has released "Altar", the first taste of her new album Blue Water Road, which was announced earlier this week. Featuring Kehlani's signature husky timbre, "Altar" sees the R&B singer in full loved-up mode, waxing lyrical about their partner atop gently warped guitars and blooming organic synthwork. It's a piece of music that showcases what Kehlani does best, and it's a welcome sign for their next era. "to all those i have lost, all the angels i have gained, all those that walk with me with hands cracking my chest open, this is for you," Kehlani said of the track on Twitter. Blue Water Road, the follow-up to 2020's It Was Good Until It Wasn't, is out this winter. Listen to "Altar", and watch its Kid Studio-directed video, above.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ab6ix#Cherry#Brand New Music#Choreography
kpopstarz.com

AB6IX Comeback Update: Boy Group Spoils Choreography for Upcoming Song 'CHERRY'

AB6IX has dropped a choreography spoiler video for their upcoming title track "CHERRY." On Sept. 17, Brand New Music uploaded a new teaser video for AB6IX's "CHERRY" to the group's official social media accounts and YouTube channel. "CHERRY" will serve as the title track for AB6IX's new album "MO' COMPLETE,"...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Ty Segall Releases New Video for “Harmonizer”

Ty Segall surprise-released his newest album Harmonizer earlier this summer, and he’s returned with a new video for the title track. The video was another collaboration between with the “Harmonizer” singer and his partner Denée Segall. It follows the release of the video for the single “Feel Good.”. Vinyl editions...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Announces Release Date For “MONEY” Video With 1st Teaser

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is getting ready to drop an exciting new video!. On September 20 at midnight KST, Lisa officially announced that she would be releasing an exclusive performance video for “MONEY,” the B-side from her first solo single album “LALISA,” later this week. After breaking records with both her album...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Report: Guns N’ Roses Set To Release New Track, ‘Hard Skool’

All signs are pointing to a new Guns N' Roses track being dropped in the new future. Following last month's release of “Absurd” — a reworking of the looming-unrealesed song “Silkworms,” Blabbermouth reported the band is now prepping a tune called “Hard Skool” for imminent release. Guns fans are have...
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

Old Dominion Releases New Song 'Hawaii' From Upcoming Album

The new album from Old Dominion won’t release until next month, but the band is sharing one of the new tracks now. “Hawaii” is “one of our favorite songs from the new album,” Old Dominion said. It released Friday (September 17), and the rest of the album, Time Tequila & Therapy, is coming up on October 8. Frontman Matthew Ramsey said, introducing the latest song with the rest of his bandmates: “Its a song that we were inspired to write by the beautiful, tropical place called Hawaii. We love it there, we love this song. We hope you do, too.”
HAWAII STATE
940wfaw.com

Dave Grohl Posts Video Teaser For Upcoming Memoir

Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has posted the online teaser for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which drops on October 5th. In the clip, Grohl sheds light on how he chose the stories to spotlight in the book, while revealing that it was only during lockdown that he finally discovered his passion for writing.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Bullet For My Valentine Push Back Release of Upcoming New Album To November

Bullet For My Valentine has announced that due to manufacturing delays, their self titled album Bullet For My Valentine is being delayed in its release. Originally intending to drop Bullet For My Valentine on October 22, but has recently announced via Instagram in a statement that this date is being pushed back to November 5 due to covid related delays. Although they did not go into detail about what exactly about covid is causing these manufacturing delays, but their statement reads: “Important update here regarding the release of our 7th studio album. Unfortunately due to covid related manufacturing delays, we have no choice but to push back the release of our self titled record to November 5th. It’s important for us that you all be given the opportunity to experience this album at the same time, so as disappointing as it is to have to wait a little longer, we promise you it will be worth it.We want to thank you all for showing your support for this record so far! Stay tuned for more exciting news coming this week.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Abraskadabra release new video

Abraskadabra has released a video for their new song "Set Us Free". The video was created by Thiago Prestes and Thiago Vilas Boas. The song is off their upcoming album Make Yourself At Home due out September 24 via Bad Time Records. Abraskadabra released Welcome in 2018. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

EXODUS Releases Lyric Video For New Song 'Clickbait'

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans EXODUS will release their new album, "Persona Non Grata", on November 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official lyric video for the disc's second single, "Clickbait", can be viewed below. Guitarsit Gary Holt comments: "Very excited to launch the release of 'Clickbait' from...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy