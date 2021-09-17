CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Closures of US 60 Scheduled this Weekend in East Valley

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers will need to use alternate routes at times this weekend (Sept. 18-19) when sections of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) are closed in the East Valley while pavement sealing work is done, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Motorists should allow extra travel time and plan to use other...

