Major Closures of US 60 Scheduled this Weekend in East Valley

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - Both sides of the Ortega (74) Highway between Lake Elsinore and Orange County are slated to be shut down this weekend -- for the fifth time since June -- to facilitate work on the two-lane corridor. According to Caltrans, the 55-hour closure is set to start at 9 p.m. Friday and continue until 4 a.m. Monday. Motorists -- and residents along pockets of the Ortega -- were advised to prepare well in advance because most of the 17-mile artery will be inaccessible, with few exceptions, officials said. A weekend-long shutdown had been planned on Sept. 10-13, but it was rescinded because the contractor, Watsonville-based Granite Construction Inc., did not feel it was necessary. This weekend's closure will be the last until November, with none scheduled for October, Caltran.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO