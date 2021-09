The Friends of Dubuque County Conservation Annual Chili Feed is scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2021. The feed will be held at the Swiss Valley Park in the Walnut Pavilion to allow for social distancing. Grab your picnic blankets and cozy up to a warm bowl of chili while enjoying the beautiful park. Help make this a zero waste event by bringing your own dinnerware; i.e. bowl, cup, plate, and silverware. A carry out option will also be offered. Funds raised are earmarked for the purchase of additional kayaks.

