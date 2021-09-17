Obituary for Michael S. Barnett

Michael Steven Barnett, age 59, of New Prague, formerly of Jordan, died peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his home. Mike was born on February 13, 1962 in Pittsburgh, PA to Ronald W. and Mary Ann (Quallich) Barnett. He grew up in the Burnsville area, graduating from Lakeville High School and attaining his associate degree from Normandale Community College. He married the love of his life, Melissa M. Jacobsen on July 23, 1994 at Antioch Christian Fellowship in Eden Prairie. Mike worked as a grocery operations manager for SuperValu and Cub Foods. Mike had a heart for the elderly and young people with disabilities. He mentored well over 50 young people with disabilities, heading a program that trained and gave them the ability to live independently with meaningful job skills. Because of his efforts, Mike received an award from the Minnesota Metal Health Association. He was a favorite to the elderly and seniors that visited the store. He was the first one they looked for knowing they would get a big smile and any help he could offer to make their day a little better.