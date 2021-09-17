CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Day at the beach: Biden hits shore as US admits Afghan kid kills, FDA spikes boosters, France bids adieu

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden left the White House before noon Friday for a long weekend at his beach house and kept out of sight as the FDA rejected his push for COVID-19 vaccine “booster” shots, the Pentagon admitted it killed Afghan civilians and France recalled its ambassador. Biden didn’t speak with reporters...

nypost.com

Comments / 183

Rhonda Joyce Cook
8d ago

Biden and all the Democrats are a disgrace to this nation and we have to take our Nation back now or lose it forever. wake up people

Reply(6)
142
Rosemary Borg Kertis
7d ago

Can Biden and his administration get anything right? Our wonderful UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is the laughing stock of the World. France and Australia have recalled their Ambassadors? Just another stain for our country

Reply(4)
83
Riley Sr Gene
7d ago

Obama is at home writing up what he wants Biden to tell the people when he comes back home, soon as he comes back to Washington Obama will have him give his speech

Reply
69
Related
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
New York Post

Biden admits botching AUKUS rollout after call with France’s Macron

President Biden on Wednesday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and admitted to botching the rollout of a new security pact with the UK and Australia by snubbing France in the process. In a joint statement, Biden and Macron said, “The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefitted...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
International Business Times

Biden Bids To Renew US Leadership In UN Speech

President Joe Biden will tell the world Tuesday that the United States wants to avoid a Cold War with China, while pivoting from continuous post-9/11 conflicts to an era of US-led diplomacy. Biden's first speech as US president to the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York faces a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Adieu#Shoring#The White House#Pentagon#Islamic#Americans#Cdc#Aukus#Reuter Ipsos
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Psaki blames Boris Johnson for calling on reporters during Biden WH meet

Press secretary Jen Psaki tried to explain away President Biden’s refusal to take questions from reporters during his Tuesday sitdown with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by claiming that the UK leader had blindsided White House aides by calling on two British reporters. “I think our relationship with the United...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Iranian president taunts Biden, Trump in United Nations speech

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday took sharp aim at the U.S. in a speech before the United Nations, saying America’s pledge to end wars is hollow because Washington is using sanctions as a mechanism of war. In pre-recorded remarks from Tehran, Mr. Raisi lashed out at President Biden and...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy