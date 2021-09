California Coastal Cleanup Day takes place on Saturday. It is a statewide event to help clean up litter and trash that could otherwise end up in the ocean. In honor of the day, CalTrans is also hosting a free county-wide event that is helping San Diegans clean up their homes too. They are collecting oversized household items at four different locations throughout San Diego County from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., for free.