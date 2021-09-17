CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames family said they moved after racist incidents with neighbors

By Kayla James
CNN
 8 days ago
AMES, Iowa — An Ames family said they had to uproot their lives because of racial remarks made by their neighbors.

Clarissa Ghostbear's kids are her world. The mother of two would move mountains if she could to protect them from anything.

In her family's case, she and her husband moved out of their home to avoid a situation they worried would turn violent.

"He said, 'I'm going to handle you guys.' He goes, 'if you want me to handle it, I'll handle it,'" Ghostbear said.

The "he" in question is the family's former neighbor. Ghostbear and her husband confronted him and another woman for allegedly hitting their car on Aug. 17.

"As soon as the girlfriend got involved, she was like, she was the main one spewing racial stuff at us," Ghostbear said.

They quickly called the police as the situation escalated.

"We didn't expect anybody to go to jail because they didn't physically touch us," Ghostbear said. "But it still wasn't handled in the way we thought was right."

"For sure, the language that was used was offensive, and it was terrible and shouldn't be used," said Commander Jason Tuttle, with the Ames Police Department.

Ames police said under Iowa Code, it doesn't classify as a hate crime.

"It has to be accompanied with some other element or criminal acts in there for us to file a hate crime," Tuttle said.

Trespassing, assault or any act of criminal mischief are all offenses names under the Iowa Code for what constitutes a hate crime.

"Our officer did actually talk with our county attorney's office about the issue," Tuttle said. "And again, they agreed with him at that point, there wasn't enough for charges."

"It hurts," Ghostbear said. "We just want to move forward."

After several restless nights of little sleep, the Ghostbear and her family decided to move. There's a newfound feeling of safety.

But she said with the law as it stands now, it doesn't mean she's comfortable.

"You shouldn't feel like it always has to be a battle, or you have to look over your shoulder when you find people like that in your neighborhood," Ghostbear said.

CNN

