CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
CBS Sacramento

Memorial Service For Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee: What You Need To Know

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04f0ee_0bzpEQ0k00

The memorial service for fallen U.S. Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Saturday, here on CBSSacramento.com.

The 23-year-old Roseville native was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in last month’s suicide bombing outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Friends and family say Gee died doing what she loved. She will be memorialized Saturday with full honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdS8D_0bzpEQ0k00

Nicole Gee (credit: Misty Fuoco)

The memorial service for Gee is open to the public and will be held at Bayside Church – Adventure Campus in Roseville. The address is 6401 Stanford Ranch Road.

Following the memorial service, around 12:30 p.m., Roseville Police Department personnel, Marine Corps Honor Guard, and close family members will form the recession.

Community members are encouraged to show their support by lining the sidewalks along the streets from the church leading to Highway 65, the church said in a press release. All recessional support is requested to stop after the Douglas Boulevard offramp.

On Thursday, the casket carrying Gee landed at Sacramento International Aiport and was accompanied by a procession, including a law enforcement escort, as it was driven to Mt. Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks. Crowds of onlookers gathered along the way to show their support for Gee.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Reality Sets In For Fawn Fire Evacuees In Shasta County

REDDING (CBS13) — The flames and smoke of the Fawn Fire were impacting thousands in Shasta County, but as the evacuation orders went out, reality set in. “Talking about it makes it more real, I think,” said evacuee Shellene Croxton. Croxton let out an uncomfortable and anxious laugh, which is all some can get out when they see flames heading toward their home. And according to Cal Fire, this may not be an accident. Employees working near the J-F Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries reported seeing a woman trespassing at the property and acting irrationally. They say they saw 30-year-old Alexandra Souverneva walk...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mystery Man With Amnesia At UC Davis Med Center Identified Thanks To Community Tips

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man with amnesia who has been at UC Davis Medical Center since being hit by a car last month has been identified. According to UC Davis Public Health Affairs, an influx of tips from the community helped the hospital and law enforcement identify the patient. His name has not been released due to patient privacy. The man was riding his bike in August when he was hit by a car off Marconi Avenue. First responders found him and transported him to UC Davis Med Center, but he could not remember who he was. Several tips had been sent to the California Highway Patrol, with residents saying they only knew him by his nickname “Paco.” UC Davis Health says the team working with Paco is grateful for the community’s response to the case.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘A Pretty Solid Case’: Judge Orders Paul and Ruben Flores To Trial In Kristin Smart Murder

SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS13) — More than two decades after Kristin Smart’s disappearance, the main suspect in the case is now set to go to trial. After a nearly two-month-long preliminary hearing, a judge ordered Paul Flores to trial for the murder of the Stockton native. Prosecutors say he killed Smart during an attempted rape at Cal Poly in 1996. His father, Ruben Flores, will also go to trial as he’s accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body. Sacramento attorney Alana Mathews told CBS13 the live preliminary hearing already demonstrated a strong case by revealing more than two dozen witnesses, including a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tips Flow In For Case Of Mystery Man With Amnesia At UC Davis Med Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tips have been flowing in for the case of a mystery man who has been at UC Davis Medical Center with amnesia after being hit by a car last month. There have been two cases of mystery identities in the Sacramento region this summer. In August, the man was on his bike and was hit by a car. He was found off of Marconi Avenue and taken to UC Davis Med Center for treatment—but he couldn’t remember anything about himself. The California Highway Patrol said it has gotten tips from residents who only know him by his nickname “Paco.” In May,...
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan#Bayside Church#Marine Corps Honor Guard#Highway 65
CBS Sacramento

‘I Had Lost Her Again’: Search Dogs Help Recover Cremains In Fire Zone

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS13) – This summer’s fire victims who are desperate to find one specific item in all the rubble are reaching out to archaeologists for help. Among the mounds of rubble and ash, many lose something that can never be replaced.  That’s where Canine search specialist Lynne Engelbert and her dogs come in. “I mean we, literally, have had people who are falling down on the ground sobbing,” Engelbert, told CBS13. They’re not sniffing out jewelry or precious heirlooms, but something much more personal and emotional. “You can’t put into words how awful it is to experience that,” said Carmel Buckhout. Buckhout watched her...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

New Memorial Unveiled For Fallen Deputy Mark Stasyuk In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The City of Rancho Cordova is paying tribute to a fallen deputy with a new peace officer memorial. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk was shot and killed outside an auto parts store in Rancho Cordova three years ago on Friday. In remembrance of Deputy Stasyuk, a new memorial has been unveiled outside the city’s police department. It was designed with the help of Stasyuk’s family. The city says it will not only honors Deputy Stasyuk, but all law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty.
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy