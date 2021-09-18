Steele Street Over Interstate 70 Closed This Weekend As Part Of Central 70 Project
DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Friday night the closure of Steele Street will impact a lot of drivers in the Denver metro area. The street closure is part of the Central 70 Project.
Steele Street will be closed in both directions over Interstate 70, between 46th North and South avenues, starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sept. 20. The road will be closed for bridge work, including waterproofing and paving.
Detour Information from the Colorado Department of Transportation:
Southbound motorists will detour to 48th Avenue headed east, then turn right onto southbound Colorado Boulevard and finally turn right onto eastbound 40th Avenue to reconnect with Steele Street.
Northbound motorists will turn right onto westbound 40th Avenue, then turn left onto northbound Colorado Boulevard and finally turn left onto westbound 46th North Avenue to reconnect with Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard.
