Steele Street Over Interstate 70 Closed This Weekend As Part Of Central 70 Project

DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Friday night the closure of Steele Street will impact a lot of drivers in the Denver metro area. The street closure is part of the Central 70 Project.

Steele Street will be closed in both directions over Interstate 70, between 46th North and South avenues, starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sept. 20. The road will be closed for bridge work, including waterproofing and paving.

Detour Information from the Colorado Department of Transportation: