Steele Street Over Interstate 70 Closed This Weekend As Part Of Central 70 Project

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago



DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Friday night the closure of Steele Street will impact a lot of drivers in the Denver metro area. The street closure is part of the Central 70 Project.



(credit: CBS)

Steele Street will be closed in both directions over Interstate 70, between 46th North and South avenues, starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sept. 20. The road will be closed for bridge work, including waterproofing and paving.

(credit: CBS)

Detour Information from the Colorado Department of Transportation:

    • Southbound motorists will detour to 48th Avenue headed east, then turn right onto southbound Colorado Boulevard and finally turn right onto eastbound 40th Avenue to reconnect with Steele Street.

    • Northbound motorists will turn right onto westbound 40th Avenue, then turn left onto northbound Colorado Boulevard and finally turn left onto westbound 46th North Avenue to reconnect with Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard.

      

      (credit: CBS)

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

