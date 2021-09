To say that the Buffalo Bills have had the Miami Dolphins’ number as of late would be an understatement. Following the Bills’ 35-0 blowout win on Sunday, Buffalo has found themselves on the winning side of things in six straight matchups and eight of the last nine games. It would have been a perfect 9-of-9 had Charles Clay not dropped a Josh Allen touchdown pass in the end zone in 2018. Going back to 2013, the Bills have won 13-of-17 matchups between the teams.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO