SYRACUSE – Sherry Brannock, 79, of Syracuse, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Syracuse. She was born on Oct. 2, 1941, in Richmond, to Gus and Dorothy Hensley Beasley. She moved to the Syracuse area in 1974. She was a longtime school teacher having taught math in middle school, as well as high school. She was most recently a member of the Harvey Memorial Community Church in Bradenton Beach, Fla., where she wintered, and attended the boat-in service at Lake Wawasee in the summer.