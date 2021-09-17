CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Enjoy A Unique Stay At Laurel Ridge, A Log Cabin B&B In Massachusetts

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Massachusetts
Only In Massachusetts
 8 days ago

If you’re like many of us, you are probably in need of a getaway, a place that’s perfect to rest and recharge. Located on a 60-acre property in Warren, Massachusetts, Laurel Ridge B&B offers a serene location to really get away from it all.

Laurel Ridge B&B is a 4,500-square-foot log cabin that was constructed using mostly lumber procured from fallen trees on the property. Its acreage allows plenty of privacy with trails and grounds you can explore and connect with nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmX3M_0bzpAv2J00
Laurel Ridge Bed and Breakfast/Facebook

One of the most unique features of Laurel Ridge is the fact that it's "off-grid" using the sun and wind for power. It has a 17,000-watt solar array and 2,000 watt wind turbine making this one of the only green bed and breakfasts in the region. But don't worry, as off-the-grid as it may be, there is wifi!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoxQZ_0bzpAv2J00
Laurel Ridge Bed and Breakfast/Facebook

Inside this wonderful bed and breakfast, you can enjoy spending time in The Great Room with a granite fireplace, leather seating, and 30-foot tall ceilings. It's the perfect place to relax and read a book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hL20l_0bzpAv2J00
Laurel Ridge Bed and Breakfast/Facebook

All guests can expect to enjoy an extraordinary breakfast made with fresh eggs, garden vegetables, and fruit from the on-site orchard, which will be served in the spacious Sun Room or out on the deck in good weather. Delicious food made with fresh ingredients can't be beat!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkJAy_0bzpAv2J00
Laurel Ridge Bed and Breakfast/Facebook

As for accommodations, there are three guest suites offering plenty of privacy. Pictured here is the Master Suite complete with cathedral ceiling, large windows allowing in plenty of natural light, and a king-sized bed. This spacious room also has a seating area and two spacious decks, one on the east side of the room and the other to the west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTlYQ_0bzpAv2J00
Laurel Ridge Bed and Breakfast/Facebook
The private bathroom has a double sink, whirlpool tub, and a separate shower.

Upstairs in the Laurel Ridge Loft are two smaller guest rooms - The Indigo Room Guest Room (pictured here) and The Cinnamon Guest Room. These rooms share a bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PldQm_0bzpAv2J00
Laurel Ridge Bed and Breakfast/Facebook

While the interior of the bed and breakfast is absolutely wonderful, so is the property. Head outside and you'll find two acres of lawn, an orchard with fruit trees, gardens, and 60 acres of woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUBk6_0bzpAv2J00
Laurel Ridge Bed and Breakfast/Facebook

You will also see goats and chickens on the property!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILFUP_0bzpAv2J00
Laurel Ridge Bed and Breakfast/Facebook

Feel free to take a walk down the private one-mile road on the property, aptly called "Serenity Lane," or take a hike along a trail through the woods. You'll feel so relaxed after a stay here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpZZT_0bzpAv2J00
Laurel Ridge Bed and Breakfast/Facebook

Would you like to stay at Laurel Ridge B&B in Warren, Massachusetts? It seems like the perfect place for a restful getaway, doesn’t it? To book a room, visit the Laurel Ridge B&B website and you can also follow the Facebook page .

If you enjoy staying at bed and breakfasts, you may also want to check out The Old Corner Inn located in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

The post Enjoy A Unique Stay At Laurel Ridge, A Log Cabin B&B In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Massachusetts

When And Where To Expect Massachusetts’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

There’s nothing quite like the fall season in New England. It’s the time of year for fun fall festivals, pumpkin and apple picking, cider drinking, and, best of all, viewing the trees as the leaves change colors. If you’re ready to do some leaf-peeping this year, our friends at SmokyMountains.com use a special set of […] The post When And Where To Expect Massachusetts’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Only In Massachusetts

Here Are 7 Of The Most Beautiful Massachusetts Covered Bridges To Explore This Fall

Massachusetts is home to numerous remarkable bridges from modern architectural marvels like the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge to the charming and historic covered bridges around the state. While the modern bridges are impressive, there’s nothing like seeing a charming covered bridge as there aren’t too many left. If you’re looking for something to do on a lovely fall afternoon, here are seven covered bridges perfect to explore around the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Massachusetts With Arched Bridges And A River Is Quite The Hike

Massachusetts is a state filled with an abundance of natural and historical places to explore. Set in the foothills of the Berkshires, the town of Chester offers a one-of-a-kind hike offering both breathtaking scenery and a historical element. It’s one hike to add to your Massachusetts bucket list.   Have you ever trekked along the […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Massachusetts With Arched Bridges And A River Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Have Beers And BBQ At Red Apple Farm’s Brew Barn In Massachusetts

Open since 1912, the Red Apple Barn has been run by four generations of the Rose Family in the Worcester County town of Phillipston. Growing over 50 varieties of apples and other fruit, this farm is an ideal place to come for pick-your-own. Aside from the orchards on the farm’s property, you’ll also find a […] The post Have Beers And BBQ At Red Apple Farm’s Brew Barn In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Only In Massachusetts

The Tiny Historic Beach Town In Massachusetts That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Massachusetts has something for everything – cities and small towns, beaches and mountains, plenty of beauty, and of course, history. Encompassing some of the best of what the Bay State has to offer, Provincetown is the destination for a day or weekend trip. Located at the very end of the Cape Cod peninsula, there’s plenty to see, do, and explore in this tiny historic beach town.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Stay Overnight In The 284 Year-Old New Boston Inn, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Massachusetts

We all choose certain accommodations for a variety of reasons. Some prefer staying someplace with a spa or other amenities to maximize relaxation while others choose a place based on a unique architectural or historical feature. And then there are those who actually want to stay somewhere haunted like the New Boston Inn located in […] The post Stay Overnight In The 284 Year-Old New Boston Inn, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Massachusetts Will Take You To The Original Eyrie House Ruins

Mount Tom State Reservation in Holyoke, Massachusetts is filled with abandoned sites including an amusement park, a ski resort, a house atop the summit, and an old luxury hotel. Known as the Eyrie House, this was once a luxury hotel found at the summit of Mount Nonotuck.   Have you visited the Eyrie House ruins […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Massachusetts Will Take You To The Original Eyrie House Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Get Lost In These 13 Awesome Corn Mazes In Massachusetts This Fall

There are few fall traditions as treasured and timeless as getting lost in a corn maze. Massachusetts is filled with charming farms that offer amazing mazes and plenty of other great fall activities. Below we’ve listed some of the best corn mazes in Massachusetts that are great fun for families with kids of all ages. […] The post Get Lost In These 13 Awesome Corn Mazes In Massachusetts This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#B B#Fruit Trees#Weather#Breakfast#Facebook
Only In Massachusetts

There’s A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Massachusetts And It’ll Make Your Fall Magical

Follow the Naumkeag Pumpkin Trail for an enchanting evening of fall magic. This non-scary event is perfect for the whole family and a great way to celebrate the season. In case you’ve never heard of the best pumpkin glow in Massachusetts, we’re here to delight and enlighten. Here’s everything you need to know about this […] The post There’s A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Massachusetts And It’ll Make Your Fall Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Massachusetts Like Never Before

We here in the Commonwealth are so fortunate to have the gorgeous colors of autumn on full display right in our own backyards. There’s nothing like watching local flora flare with brilliant hues of gold and scarlet. The best way to see all the autumnal splendor? A fall foliage road trip, of course. The drive […] The post Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Massachusetts Like Never Before appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Massachusetts

If you wish you knew when to expect brilliant fall foliage in your neighborhood, then listen up! This awesome interactive map from Smoky Mountains National Park will tell you. It’s no secret that autumn in Massachusetts is spectacular. The changing leaves provide the perfect backdrop for cider-drinking and hayrides. To find out when to see […] The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Massachusetts

7 Massachusetts Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat

Massachusetts is filled with some of the most incredible restaurants in the country. You can find excellent seafood and just about any other type of cuisine you can think of around the state. From the fanciest of places to hole-in-the-wall eateries, we have it all. But sometimes we may want something a little more when going out to eat at a restaurant. Whether it’s a breathtaking view, the history of a place, or some other unique feature, here is a list of seven Massachusetts restaurants that are more than just incredible places to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

The Sauchuk’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch In Massachusetts Is A Classic Fall Tradition

It’s hard to beat fall in Massachusetts. With its crisp, cool air and leaves starting to turn a variety of colors, this season is a favorite of many. And with the fall season comes a variety of activities and events that are only available this time of year. One such event that has become a family tradition over the years is at Sauchuk Farm in Plympton, Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

The Small Massachusetts Town Of Concord Has More Outdoor Attractions Than Any Other Place In The State

Just 20 miles outside of Boston lies a town that’s most notable for the role it played during the Revolutionary War. Today, Concord, Massachusetts is home to various historical sites, a thriving downtown area, stately homes, and numerous outdoor attractions for both nature lovers and historians. With its natural beauty and long history, the small town of Concord is a worthwhile place to visit.
BOSTON, MA
Only In Massachusetts

Most People Have No Idea Just How Unique This Village In Massachusetts Truly Is

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is home to dozens of charming small towns and quaint villages, each providing a wonderful escape to those who want to slow down for a bit. Set in the Berkshires along the Mohawk Trail scenic drive, Shelburne Falls is a village filled with beauty, natural wonders, and a thriving downtown filled […] The post Most People Have No Idea Just How Unique This Village In Massachusetts Truly Is appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Massachusetts

Winter in New England can be a bit of a drag. It’s gray, it’s freezing cold, the days are shorter, and the season seems incredibly long compared to the others. Then there’s the snow we have to shovel. Whether it’s a blizzard or nor’easter, the potential for snow to dump on the Bay State is pretty high, especially for those who live further from the coast. So, start taking inventory of what cold-weather gear you have because this upcoming winter in Massachusetts is expected to have average to below-average temperatures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Sleep Among The Trees At Dogtown Cabin At Applecart Farm In Massachusetts

If you’re in need of a getaway and love animals, consider staying on a farm. Applecart Farm in Rockport has a private cabin tucked deep in the woods on the property. You’re guaranteed a serene getaway as you sleep among the trees and encounter some of the animals who call this farm home.   How […] The post Sleep Among The Trees At Dogtown Cabin At Applecart Farm In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Hike Along An Old Railroad On The Grand Trunk Trail In Massachusetts

There are wonderful trails throughout the Bay State and with options to hike in the mountains and by the beach, you have your choice of epic views and breathtaking scenery. The state also offers many historic hikes along trails that run along the same route as old railroads. Grand Trunk Trail in Southbridge, Massachusetts is […] The post Hike Along An Old Railroad On The Grand Trunk Trail In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Only In Massachusetts

3K+
Followers
515
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Massachusetts is for people who LOVE The Bay State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy