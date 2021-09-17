Enjoy A Unique Stay At Laurel Ridge, A Log Cabin B&B In Massachusetts

If you’re like many of us, you are probably in need of a getaway, a place that’s perfect to rest and recharge. Located on a 60-acre property in Warren, Massachusetts, Laurel Ridge B&B offers a serene location to really get away from it all.

Laurel Ridge B&B is a 4,500-square-foot log cabin that was constructed using mostly lumber procured from fallen trees on the property. Its acreage allows plenty of privacy with trails and grounds you can explore and connect with nature.

One of the most unique features of Laurel Ridge is the fact that it's "off-grid" using the sun and wind for power. It has a 17,000-watt solar array and 2,000 watt wind turbine making this one of the only green bed and breakfasts in the region. But don't worry, as off-the-grid as it may be, there is wifi!

Inside this wonderful bed and breakfast, you can enjoy spending time in The Great Room with a granite fireplace, leather seating, and 30-foot tall ceilings. It's the perfect place to relax and read a book.

All guests can expect to enjoy an extraordinary breakfast made with fresh eggs, garden vegetables, and fruit from the on-site orchard, which will be served in the spacious Sun Room or out on the deck in good weather. Delicious food made with fresh ingredients can't be beat!

As for accommodations, there are three guest suites offering plenty of privacy. Pictured here is the Master Suite complete with cathedral ceiling, large windows allowing in plenty of natural light, and a king-sized bed. This spacious room also has a seating area and two spacious decks, one on the east side of the room and the other to the west.

Upstairs in the Laurel Ridge Loft are two smaller guest rooms - The Indigo Room Guest Room (pictured here) and The Cinnamon Guest Room. These rooms share a bathroom.

While the interior of the bed and breakfast is absolutely wonderful, so is the property. Head outside and you'll find two acres of lawn, an orchard with fruit trees, gardens, and 60 acres of woods.

You will also see goats and chickens on the property!

Feel free to take a walk down the private one-mile road on the property, aptly called "Serenity Lane," or take a hike along a trail through the woods. You'll feel so relaxed after a stay here!

The private bathroom has a double sink, whirlpool tub, and a separate shower.

Would you like to stay at Laurel Ridge B&B in Warren, Massachusetts? It seems like the perfect place for a restful getaway, doesn’t it? To book a room, visit the Laurel Ridge B&B website and you can also follow the Facebook page .

If you enjoy staying at bed and breakfasts, you may also want to check out The Old Corner Inn located in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

The post Enjoy A Unique Stay At Laurel Ridge, A Log Cabin B&B In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State .