History buff Joseph Fox didn’t know what kind of treasures he might find at West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale, the Super Bowl of yard sales in Upshur and Lewis counties. “They have it once a year. I took my dad, who is in his 80s, and we kind of went out and about to look for certain antiques – I collect a few things. We stopped and we were talking to a gentleman. I kind of glanced over — I got sidetracked from the conversation — but I looked over and I saw these medals,” said Fox, an online Grand Canyon University student pursuing his Bachelor of Arts Degree in History for Secondary Education.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO