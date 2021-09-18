Foo Fighters concert at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater requires proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test

The Foo Fighters took to the stage Friday night at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The Foo Fighters required all concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the venue.

The band was the first appearing at the outdoor theater to make the request.

Some fans tell News 12 they've been to more than 20 shows - many traveled locally and some from out of state.

The Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre makes its COVID-19 safety protocols in line with the state and the CDC. People tell News 12 they are excited to know that proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test is required.