Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». There’s a revolutionary auction coming up for US history buffs! One of only 11 known copies of the US Constitution — and the only one which currently remains in private hands — is coming up for auction this November. Philanthropist Dorothy Tapper Goldman is preparing to sell the copy that she has owned since 1997 when she inherited it after the death of her husband, Harry Goldman. As reported by ARTNews, Harry’s purchase was made in 1988 at Sotheby’s for $165,000, sold at that time by a collector from Philadelphia. Considering that the document is expected to fetch somewhere between $15–20 million, it seems like one investment that paid off, even as democracy itself has become rather cheap these days.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO