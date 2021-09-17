Colorado joins coalition in support of a federal challenge to Texas abortion ban
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general on Wednesday in filing a brief in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in support of the Department of Justice’s challenge to new abortion restrictions in Texas, Weiser announced in a press release. Texas Senate Bill 8 went into effect on Sept. 1 and bans abortion after about six weeks of gestation, which is before many women know they are pregnant.coloradonewsline.com
