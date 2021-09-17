CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado joins coalition in support of a federal challenge to Texas abortion ban

By Julia Fennell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general on Wednesday in filing a brief in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in support of the Department of Justice’s challenge to new abortion restrictions in Texas, Weiser announced in a press release. Texas Senate Bill 8 went into effect on Sept. 1 and bans abortion after about six weeks of gestation, which is before many women know they are pregnant.

Troy Mchale
8d ago

Abortion is MURDER!!!! you do not have the right to choose to end a life. if it's not your DNA then its not your choice!

Guest
6d ago

Okay, your body, your choice... but it is no longer YOUR body... it is now the baby’s body that is being ripped apart and your choice was made and done when you chose to have sex and then made a baby. —OR— your body, your choice and we will leave it at that, as long as it goes for vaccines as well.

The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin...
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
CBS News

Hurricane Sam strengthens into "major" Category 3 storm

Hurricane Sam has developed into a "major" Category 3 storm with the possibility to grow stronger in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory Saturday. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
