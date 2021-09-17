CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France recalls ambassadors from US, Australia

Cover picture for the articleParis [France], September 18 (ANI): France on Friday (local time) recalled ambassadors from the US and Australia amid submarine deal outrage. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the ambassadors were recalled for "consultations."Le Drian also said Australia's decision to cancel the submarine development programme with Paris and announcement of a new partnership with the US "constitute unacceptable behaviour between allies and partners," reported euronews.

