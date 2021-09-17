Fall football weather tonight, warming up Saturday

DENVER (CBS4) – A ridge of high pressure will keep Colorado dry and unusually warm this weekend with some areas close to record highs. A few clouds may drift through from time to time and a stray shower is possible in the San Juan Mountains, but outside of that, it will be stunning statewide. High temperatures will run about 10-12 degrees above normal for this time of the year. That means widespread 80s are expected in Denver and on the Eastern Plains as well as the Western Slope. We’ll see mostly 70s in the high country with 50s and 60s above...

