Environment

Fall football weather tonight, warming up Saturday

By Sean Everson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling more like fall football weather tonight with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We'll heat up again for the final weekend of summer. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.

WLBT

First Alert Forecast: gradually turning warmer over the coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cool and refreshing start this morning, temperatures will climb their way to the low and middle 80s this afternoon. It will be a gorgeous day to watch college football or to do any outdoor activities you have planned for this afternoon! There will be lots of sunshine to go around through your Saturday. It won’t be as cool overnight with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KCRG.com

Quiet pleasant on Saturday before notable warm-up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rather quiet conditions dominate our weather over the next several days, though temperatures will take a big jump between Saturday and Sunday. Saturday has mostly sunny skies and highs that reach the upper 60s and low 70s with a light breeze for a nice early fall day. Sunday, with stronger southerly winds, features more sun and temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees higher, adding a little touch of late summer to wrap up the weekend.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
fox46.com

Saturday Forecast: Beautiful, fall-like weather stretch continues

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our beautiful, fall-like stretch continues today!. Expect mostly sunny skies, comfortable low humidity, and cool temperatures. Highs will climb into the middle/ upper 70’s again. Crisp, clear, cool, and comfortable again tonight! Overnight lows dip into the middle 50’s. The beautiful, fall-like stretch continues...
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, September 27: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Sunny during the day; while
LINCOLN, NE
Kiln (MS) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Kiln

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kiln: Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, September 27: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance
KILN, MS
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Rathdrum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rathdrum: Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Monday, September 27: Light Rain Likely; Tuesday, September 28: Rain
RATHDRUM, ID
Motor City Metro

Weather Forecast For Detroit

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Detroit: Saturday, September 25: Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight;
DETROIT, MI
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Plenty Of Sunshine With Unusually Warm Early Fall Temps

DENVER (CBS4) – A ridge of high pressure will keep Colorado dry and unusually warm this weekend with some areas close to record highs. A few clouds may drift through from time to time and a stray shower is possible in the San Juan Mountains, but outside of that, it will be stunning statewide. High temperatures will run about 10-12 degrees above normal for this time of the year. That means widespread 80s are expected in Denver and on the Eastern Plains as well as the Western Slope. We’ll see mostly 70s in the high country with 50s and 60s above...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: With Fall-Like Saturday And Summery Sunday, It’s A #Top10Wx Weekend!

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fall season is in full swing and this weekend is looking gorgeous. In fact, in light of the this great stretch of weather, the WCCO Weather Team has declared it a “#Top10Wx Weekend!” Saturday will be for the fall-lovers out there with temperatures hitting the mid-60s in the afternoon. Temperatures started out in the 40s in the morning, and the dew point is very dry. Credit: CBS It’ll be a great weather day for Minnesota sports, with Gophers football, St. Thomas football, MN United and the Twins all playing. Sunday will be back to summer, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJBF.com

Warming Up but Staying Dry!

As of 5pm Saturday– We continue to have fantastic fall weather for the next several days. For the rest of the weekend, expect a lot of sunshine and comfortable temperatures with low humidity. There will be just a few passing clouds, but certainly no rain. Highs will reach the low-mid 80s and lows will be in the upper 40s-low 50s. It will be perfect weekend for fun outdoor events or a football game!
