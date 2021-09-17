CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeVar Burton Reveals Next Action After 'Jeopardy!' Snub, Shares Real Feelings

By Alexandria Reeves
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeVar Burton revealed his next steps after "Jeopardy!" did not choose him to become a permanent host. Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik were named the official successors of Alex Trebek following the "Jeopardy!" original host's death. However, the latter works on the position with Ken Jennings now as Richards left the franchise both as a host and executive producer following his past scandals.

Related
ETOnline.com

LeVar Burton Gets Choked Up as He Welcomes Daughter Mica Into 'Star Trek' Universe (Exclusive)

LeVar Burton is one proud dad. Not only was his daughter, Mica, his red carpet date to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series television premiere date on Wednesday, but she was also co-hosting the second annual celebration! The duo spoke with ET's Mike Cohen on the red carpet, where LeVar got a little choked up about bringing his daughter into his beloved universe.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

LeVar Burton Suspends His Jeopardy! Host Campaign

Maybe don’t post this link on Twitter for a few days. LeVar Burton, a very popular write-in candidate to become Jeopardy!’s new host, has changed his mind about a job that he once considered to be his dream. (Seriously, the man even got involved with petitions.) Speaking with Trevor Noah on Thursday’s The Daily Show, Burton admitted that his mediocre guest-host performance affected his thoughts on if he wanted the lectern; he also stressed that perhaps he shouldn’t have been so vocal about campaigning in the aftermath of Alex Trebek’s death. “I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it. It made as much sense to them as it did to me,” Burton said of his fans. “And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: When Can Audiences Expect Ken Jennings to Start Hosting?

Big news landed for “Jeopardy!” fans today. Fan favorite legend and former guest host Ken Jennings will join Mayim Bialik as a temporary guest host for the game show. The news broke on the official “Jeopardy!” website after reports from TMZ leaked it earlier today. Per the press release, Bialik will helm the episodes airing from Sept. 20 to Nov. 5. After that, Jennings will switch off with Bialik until the end of the calendar year. Sony Pictures Television hasn’t released any news yet on what comes afterward in 2022.
TV SHOWS
Variety

LeVar Burton Retires Quest to Become ‘Jeopardy’ Host: ‘It Wasn’t the Thing I Wanted After All’

LeVar Burton is retiring his quest to become the next “Jeopardy” host. While on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Burton explained why he’s no longer interested in the gig, which is now shared by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings after former executive producer Mike Richards’ firing. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something…they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton told Trevor Noah on Thursday night. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job,...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Be Host

LeVar Burton just gave his reasons for not wanting the Jeopardy! hosting job. Trevor Noah managed to snag the Reading Rainbow star for an appearance on The Daily Show. During their conversation, Burton reacted to all of the drama surrounding the Jeopardy! hosting gig. Both the show and the network had to scramble to find a new host after producer Mike Richards' decision triggered blowback on social media. If that weren't enough, reporting from numerous outlets showed that there had been some misconduct in his past. Sony Pictures Television had to make the call to select both Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings as replacement hosts. Fans across social media still were holding out hope that Burton could get in there somehow. He's been gracious over the course of this entire process. Obviously, he was a lot of the Internet's choice for a new host. The Star Trek actor isn't really disappointed and is looking forward to other opportunities. Check out what he had to say right here.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

LeVar Burton Says He's Given Up His Dream Of Becoming 'Jeopardy!' Host

One person who isn’t hoping LeVar Burton will step in as “Jeopardy!” host following the game show’s most recent shake-up is Burton himself. Appearing on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” this week, Burton said he’s given up on taking over as the permanent host of “Jeopardy!” ― a position he once described as his “dream job.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

LeVar Burton Says He’s Looking For “The Right Game Show” To Host

LeVar Burton says he’s looking “for the right game show” to host after his interest was piqued – and his hopes dashed – by his recent guest stint on Jeopardy! and the social media support he received. On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah last night, Burton expressed gratitude to his longtime fans who have supported him since his Reading Rainbow days and were vocal about their desire to see him replace the late Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! Despite the online support, Burton lost the gig to, at first, Mike Richards, and then to Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Burton...
CELEBRITIES
The Dad

LeVar Burton Is No Longer Interested In Hosting Jeopardy

The saga of “Who Will Host Jeopardy?” has been keeping the internet riveted ever since beloved longtime host Alex Trebek lost his battle with cancer late last year. The show has been auditioning countless guest hosts, including former champions, current NFL players, TV stars, even its own executive producer. All this in the face of much of the public’s, Ryan Reynolds, and Dick Van Dyke’s, desire to see former Star Trek and Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton get the gig.
NFL
myv949.com

Levar Burton Claps Back At White Writer For Speculating Whether He Still Wants To Host Jeopardy!

Levar Burton has said he has no interest in hosting Jeopardy!. After that messy host selection process messy who could blame him. But for some reason, Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio took it upon himself to enter the conversation and insert his misguided belief that Burton would jump at the chance if offered the primary spot. Variety reported Friday that in a recent interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Burton expressed a feeling many people can relate to when chasing what they think is a significant dream. (Read the full Variety article here).
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

LeVar Burton & Aja Naomi King To Narrate Jocelyn Nicole Johnson’s ‘My Monticello’ Audiobook From Macmillan Audio & Henry Holt

EXCLUSIVE: LeVar Burton and Aja Naomi King will bring the words of Jocelyn Nicole Johnson’s upcoming fiction novel My Monticello to life. The two actors are among a slate of artists who will lend their voices to the audiobook, from Macmillan and Henry Holt and Company. Additional narrators are Ngozi Anyanwu, January LaVoy, Tomiwa Edun and Landon Woodson. My Monticello will come to shelves and Audible on October 5, 2021. In My Monticello, a collection of vignettes, Virginia’s landscapes, emblems, and Thomas Jefferson’s historic plantation set the stage for a cast of unforgettable characters fighting for their right to exist in America. A...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Levar Burton realized he's not into hosting Jeopardy!, but he may helm a different game show

Burton told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show that going through the Jeopardy!-hosting process made him realize that the job isn't for him. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” said Burton. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like, well, OK, what’s next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn’t have dreamt it up. If you had given me a pen and paper and said, ‘Well, so what do you want this to really look like?’ If it doesn’t include Jeopardy! I wouldn’t have been this generous to myself.” Burton also hinted he may have another game show in the works, without going into detail. “I never thought about hosting any other game show outside of Jeopardy!" he said. "But now, they went in a different direction with their show, which is their right, and now I’m thinking, well, it does kind of make sense, let me see what I can do. So we’re trying to figure out what the right game show for LeVar Burton would be.”
TV & VIDEOS
blavity.com

LeVar Burton Fires Back At Reporter Opining On ‘Jeopardy’ Saga

Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio took a subtle shot at LeVar Burton on Twitter and in a rare moment, the beloved entertainer decided to fire back. "Please. If offered, he would take it in a heartbeat," the journalist wrote on Friday without providing any additional context. Battaglio appeared to...
CELEBRITIES
Literary Hub

Don’t despair: LeVar Burton has designs on his own book-themed game show.

For the last eight years, beloved Reading Rainbow star and podcast host LeVar Burton had his sights set on becoming Jeopardy!’s host—and when the search for Alex Trebek’s replacement went public, it seemed like Burton might actually get his dream job. Nearly 300,000 people signed a petition to make Burton the new host, and he was chosen as a guest host for Jeopardy!’s 37th season. But after Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was chosen as host (a coincidence, I’m sure), Burton was free to think about what he really wanted—which, as he put it on television last week, might just be hosting an entirely new book-themed game show.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

LeVar Burton reiterates that he's not interested in the Jeopardy! job, says he may share his behind-the-scenes experiences in a memoir

After Burton told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show he was no longer interested in hosting Jeopardy!, Los Angeles Times TV columnist Stephen Battaglio tweeted: "Please. If offered, he would take it in a heartbeat." Burton responded by tweeting: "No Stephen, he wouldn’t!" In a follow-up tweet, Burton added: "You made erroneous assumptions about me and made them public. Throughout this entire ordeal I have done my utmost best to take the high road in spite of the amount of vitriol and bile some folks have felt it necessary to post on my timeline." Burton added: "I have a perspective on this entire J! saga which I intend to share at a time of my choosing, probably my memoirs. As a journalist I hope you can appreciate that any and all speculation about my motives or intentions is simply uninformed."
LOS ANGELES, CA
/Film

The Daily Stream: LeVar Burton's Smart House Is The Greatest Disney Channel Original Movie Ever Made

The Pitch: Computer nerd Ben Cooper (Ryan Merriman of "The Luck of the Irish," "Final Destination 3") is, in typical Disney fashion, a 13-year-old kid mourning the death of his mother. His widower father Nick (Kevin Kilner) and little sister Angie (Katie Volding) are struggling to keep things afloat, but all of that changes when Ben wins a competition to move the family into a high-tech smart home complete with a virtual assistant named PAT, short for 'Personal Applied Technology.'
MOVIES

