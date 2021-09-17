CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Giant Forest's towering sequoias — including General Sherman — avoid flames another day

Derrick
 8 days ago

Wrapped in fire-resistant aluminum, the Giant Forest trees in Sequoia National Park remained safe from the encroaching KNP Complex fire on Friday, even as crews worked to prepare the 2,000-tree grove from flames that appear imminent. Fire officials sounded the alarm Thursday that the blaze — made up of the...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fresno Bee

Another wildfire, at 18,075 acres with 3% containment, burns near California’s giant sequoias

While the KNP Complex Fire continues to burn in Sequoia National Park, a second fire is also threatening giant sequoia groves in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. The Windy Fire is burning 25 miles east of Porterville on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in the Giant Sequoia National Monument inside Sequoia National Forest. As of mid-morning Sunday, the fire burned 21,598 acres and was 3% contained.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

California fights fire with fire to protect giant sequoias

The so-far successful battle this month in California to save the world's biggest trees from ever-worsening forest blazes seems to offer an important lesson: You can fight fire with fire. "We don't have a lot of brand new sequoia trees in the Giant Forest because it hasn't seen fire in so long.
CALIFORNIA STATE
arcamax.com

Wildfires threatening giant sequoias continue to grow with another red-flag warning day in California

LOS ANGELES — Critical fire weather conditions are expected to persist through Sunday evening in Sequoia National Park, where hundreds of additional firefighters are now fighting a lightning-sparked wildfire that has reached the Giant Forest, home to many of the planet’s tallest and longest-living trees. More than 600 firefighting personnel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Sequoias#Sequoia National Park#Giant Forest#The Giant Forest
San Mateo Daily Journal

Wildfires rage in Sequoia National park and forest, sending flames into grove of giant trees

Wildfires rage in Sequoia National park and forest, sending flames into grove of giant trees. A pair of lightning-sparked fires that took hold in rugged terrain in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks exploded over the weekend, while another blaze to the south burned into a grove of giant sequoia trees, sending smoke billowing above popular tourist destinations and forcing closures in the area. All three fires ignited Thursday after a series of thunderstorms rolled in, sending more than 130 lighting strikes into the southern Sierra Nevada mountains and sparking the Paradise and Colony fires in the two parks. Collectively called the KNP Complex, the fires have since seared 1,037 acres with no containment, forcing the closure of the Sequoia National Park while the Kings Canyon side remained open, according to Mark Ruggiero, a public information officer for the national parks. A separate blaze, dubbed the Windy fire, had seared 974 acres in the adjoining Sequoia National Forest. It had burned into the Peyrone Sequoia grove, part of the Giant Sequoia National Monument, according to Kate Kramer, a spokesperson for the fire. In an effort to tamp down fire risk, all national forests in California — including Sequoia — were closed last month, with closures slated to last at least through Sept. 17. Flames were in the perimeter of the towering trees — which can rise more than 250 feet and live for 3,000 years — but it wasn’t immediately known whether the fire had felled any, Kramer said, adding, “The fire is already into the grove.” The national parks also contain groves of giant sequoias, including the 275-foot tall General Sherman tree, considered the largest tree in the world by volume. Although the fires are not near the General Sherman tree or any of the other groves of giant redwoods, they are considered a “threat” to the sequoias, Ruggiero said. “The potential is there, with the current climate and how fires have been burning these last two years,” he added. Last year’s Castle fire destroyed hundreds of towering sequoias. Ruggiero said the giants were naturally fire-adaptive trees and need fire to reproduce. But the ferocity of recent fires is actually stymying growth. “The fires are burning so intense,” Ruggiero said, “that it’s really affecting the sequoia population.” The Paradise fire, burning south of the Buckeye Flat Campground, ballooned to 807 acres while the Colony fire, west of Crystal Cave Road, grew to 230 acres. Given the challenging terrain — with the Paradise fire raging at an elevation of 5,000 feet — crews attacked it from the air, officials said. “We’ve been painting the mountains red with retardant the last couple of days,” Clay Jordan, park superintendent, said during a community meeting. “So we hit that very aggressively.” Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Silver City and Cabin Cove area on Mineral King Road, with the the Exeter Veterans Memorial Building serving as a temporary evacuation point, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. The fires are also threatening the foothills community of Three Rivers, portions of which are under an evacuation warning. The Windy fire ignited in the Tule River Indian Reservation before pushing into the national forest, where it’s rapidly spreading south and east through dead timber and other dry vegetation, Kramer said. Rain dropped by the recent storms is gone, and it’s getting drier and hotter again — conditions that promote fire growth. Like the KNP Complex to the north, the Windy fire has been difficult to attack, with its location amid difficult terrain and intense fire behavior. The flames are backing downhill, and there are roll-outs — when a burning log tumbles down, Kramer said.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

California fires: General Sherman and other sequoias given blankets

Firefighters are wrapping fire-resistant blankets around ancient trees as blazes tear through California's world-famous Sequoia National Park. Officials fear the fire could reach the Giant Forest, a grove of some of the world's biggest trees, within hours. The forest hosts some 2,000 sequoias, including the 275ft (83m) General Sherman, the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
talesbuzz.com

Flames reach Giant Forest, threatening world’s largest tree

Flames from a growing wildfire reached the Giant Forest, the most famous grove of giant sequoias in California, late Friday night. Mark Garrett, a fire information officer, told The San Francisco Chronicle the fire crossed the General’s Highway in Sequoia National Park and neared the Giant Forest. Some of the crews trying to prepare the area ahead of the fire also fled, he said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK WRAPS GIANT TREES, STRUCTURES IN FOIL AS FLAMES APPROACH

September 18, 2021 (Sequoia National Park) – Two wildfires, the Colony and Paradise fires, have merged into one dubbed the KNP Complex Fire. Estimated at 18,000 acres, the blaze has been burning for a week inside Sequoia National Park and has now reached the edge of a historic grove of ancient giant redwoods.
ENVIRONMENT
San Francisco Chronicle

General Sherman tree undamaged by KNP blaze; Windy Fire burns into sequoia groves to the south

The world’s largest tree, the General Sherman in Sequoia National Park, was spared direct fire damage as the KNP Complex blaze swept into the park’s beloved Giant Forest over the weekend, while flames from the Windy Fire burned into other sequoia groves on Sierra Nevada slopes to the south and threatened Tulare County homes, officials said Sunday.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Woman Alexandra Souverneva Charged With Starting Fawn Fire; She’s Being Investigated For Starting Other CA Wildfires

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13/AP) – Palo Alto woman Alexandra Souverneva is suspected of lighting a fire near where the Fawn Fire started, Cal Fire announced on Thursday. Employees working near the JF Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries reported seeing a woman trespassing at the property and acting irrationally.  Later in the day, authorities believe that the same woman, 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva, emerged from the brush near the fire line and approached fire crews for help. Cal Fire said she had a lighter in her pocket at the time.  Alexandra Souverneva’s booking photo. She was taken out of the area for evaluation and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tetongravity.com

​The Caldor Fire Is Now Engulfing South Lake Tahoe

California’s Caldor Fire is just one of many burning rampantly across the West, but just took an ominous turn as it heads straight to Lake Tahoe. As of Monday morning, residents of South Lake Tahoe stand under mandatory evacuation orders with the fire racing towards the lake. On Sunday evening, photographers captured the fire burning through Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Luckily no major structure damage was reported, but images show the ski area’s snowmaking guns spraying water on massive flames in an attempt to combat the blaze. Fire managers are warning that weather conditions including triple-digit temperatures and high winds will likely make the situation worse over the coming days.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Three new wildfires break out in California as crews gain upper hand on Caldor blaze threatening Lake Tahoe

As fire crews got the upper hand on the Caldor Fire in northern California this weekend due to improved weather conditions, three new fires broke out in other parts of the state. The Aruba Fire ignited in San Diego County, to the southeast of the small community of Rainbow. By Monday, firefighters had the vegetation fire 30 per cent contained and evacuation orders have been lifted for residents.North of Sacramento, the Bridge Fire has burned 300 acres and is only 5 per cent contained, the state agency Cal Fire reported, with some areas under mandatory evacuation. To the east...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy