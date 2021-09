The Atlanta Falcons are in no man’s land, they have a lot of talent in different areas but not the depth to compete for a full season. They have been one of the most injured teams over the past few years. Think about all the times they lost Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Deion Jones, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and others. And while most of those guys are not with the team anymore, it has proven that Atlanta has lacked depth for years now.

