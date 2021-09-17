CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Williams To Be Inducted Into Navarro College Hall of Fame

By Texas A&M Sports Information
KBTX.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORSICANA, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams is set to be inducted in to the Navarro College Hall of Fame on Saturday. Williams began his career as a floor maintenance manager at Navarro under NJCAA Hall of Fame head coach Lewis Orr before earning his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma City University. The Van Alstyne, Texas, native began his coaching career as an assistant at UT-Arlington before making stops at Texas A&M-Kingsville, Northwestern State and Colorado State. He was first introduced to Aggieland as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2004-06.

www.kbtx.com

