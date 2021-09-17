CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Campbell

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Australian Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Kathryn J. Campbell today in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary and DFAT Secretary highlighted the enduring nature of the U.S.-Australia partnership, our shared values of democracy and respect for human rights, and our cooperation on COVID-19. They discussed economic recovery and resilience in the Indo-Pacific region and pandemic preparedness, as well as Australia’s resistance to PRC economic coercion. Deputy Secretary Sherman and DFAT Secretary Campbell reiterated their support for the international rules-based order and emphasized the importance of holding the Taliban accountable to their commitment to build an inclusive society, allow humanitarian access, and permit the orderly and safe departure of Afghans and other nationals.

