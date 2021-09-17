CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

O'Ward says IndyCar championship is Alex Palou's to lose

Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Alex Palou strolled confidently through the Laguna Seca paddock, his focus firmly honed on closing out his first IndyCar championship. There are mathematical possibilities that could hand the 24-year-old Spaniard the title on Sunday during the penultimate race of the season. But he's not been able to shake Pato O'Ward all season, and Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden remain viable contenders.

