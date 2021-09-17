‘The Mandalorian’ Was “Nothing” Compared to What’s Next For ‘Star Wars’
When Peyton Reed’s The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”) aired, Star Wars fans were left coping with a lot of changes. In addition to the fact that Grogu and his “father”, bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), were split up for the first time since we met them in 2019, Mandalorian viewers had to process the fact that Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) returned to the Star Wars story during the original trilogy era — and he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon since he became Grogu’s new Jedi Master.insidethemagic.net
