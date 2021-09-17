‘The Mandalorian’ Was “Nothing” Compared to What’s Next For ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars fans won't be getting the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian this year, but they will be treated to the spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett. While it's likely The Mandalorian won't be hitting Disney+ until next year, there have been plenty of teases from the show's cast and crew about what to expect in the next season. One star who is expected to come back is Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon). During a recent chat with Variety on the red carpet for the Creative Arts Emmys, the actor teased his menacing return to the franchise and talked about his nomination for Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

