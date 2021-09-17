CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 'Lost Boys' Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

By Pat Saperstein
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.”

