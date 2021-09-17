Kim Kardashian faces legal action from neighbor, plus more news

Kim Kardashian's neighbor files suit over plans to build an underground vault and 'wellness center'. Kim Kardashian West has another round of updates planned for her estate in California's Hidden Hills section, and it's not sitting well with her neighbor. People reports a nearby resident named Sarah Key has asked a judge to intervene and stop Kim from building an "underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean 'wellness center' and a detached guardhouse" on the expansive grounds. In her complaint, Sarah claims Kim's additions would "flatten two hills" and add "two high-pressure gas transmission lines," potentially putting "Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage." She even goes as far as to suggest the projects "may cause a loss of life." According to TMZ, Sarah's filed a restraining order against the Hidden Hills Community Association to prevent Kim from proceeding with the plans. Meanwhile, sources close to Kim have denied she's building a "vault," telling the webloid it's "something else," without giving any details. Kim bought the home with her future ex-husband, Kanye West, in 2014. They reportedly paid $20 million, then had extensive updates and renovations done both inside and out before moving in nearly three years later. As of 2018, the home was worth about $60 million, according to Kim's mom, Kris Jenner. In the wake of Kim's split from Kanye, she's continued living in the home with the former couple's four children.