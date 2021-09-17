Are You Ready to Howl Again for Missoula’s Healthcare Workers?

Remember last year when the clock would hit 8 PM? Missoulians would head outside and unleash a collection of howls that could be heard across town. It was an organized show of support for local healthcare workers - and it was a fun activity for the community as we battled through the unknown with COVID. I remember hearing the howls for the first time. I wasn't aware of what was going on so I remember wondering what animal was making noise out in the distance. Once I figured out what was really happening and told my daughters - they were out on the porch every night to howl.