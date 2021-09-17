CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 'Designing Women' To 'Hacks', Jean Smart's Career Is Still Going Strong

NPR
 8 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University, sitting in for Terry Gross. Actress Jean Smart is nominated for two Emmys this year. One is for starring in the comedy series "Hacks," as a comic whose career is in decline. The other is for her supporting role in the drama "Mare Of Easttown," as the mother of Kate Winslet's character. Her comedic timing was obvious in the hit '80s sitcom "Designing Women," and in the early 2000s, when she won two Emmys for her guest-starring role on "Frasier."

www.npr.org

IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for 'Hacks' as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
TODAY.com

Jean Smart is 70! See the candid set photo her 'Hacks' co-star shared to celebrate

Jean Smart is celebrating her 70th birthday on Monday — and her "Hacks" co-star Hannah Einbinder is honoring her in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The actor and comedian, 26, posted a behind-the-scenes pic of Smart on the set of the HBO Max comedy. "Happy International Jean Smart’s Birthday, everyone!" she wrote in her caption. "Please celebrate by doing as Jean does: being sweet and loving and deeply funny and smart and supportive and sharp and gorgeous."
imdb.com

Fact Checking the Parallels Between Joan Rivers and Jean Smart in Hacks

Jean Smart's Hacks character Deborah Vance brings to mind numerous comediennes. Her humble beginnings as a husband and wife duo was inspired by Elaine May and Mike Nichols, according to The Wrap. And Deborah's subsequent divorce was very loosely based on the breakup of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who, unlike Deborah, maintained a cordial friendship after their split. However, the most obvious source of inspiration for the HBO Max character was E!'s own Joan Rivers, a blunt blonde who loved to look good, work hard and make people laugh. The comedienne, who died in Sept. 2014 from surgery complications, shared a similarly crude sense of...
GreenwichTime

Zendaya, Marlee Matlin and Jean Smart Among Women in Film WIF Honorees

Zendaya, Marlee Matlin and Jean Smart have been named honorees for Women in Film 2021 WIF Honors. Formerly, the Crystal + Lucy Awards, the annual benefit supports WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity for women throughout the industry. Also honored will be “Coda” writer Sian...
sacramentosun.com

Jean Smart wins Emmy

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): American star Jean Smart has won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series' for her role in HBO Max's series 'Hacks'. In the comedy series, Smart essayed the role of Deborah Vance. 'Hacks' is an American comedy-drama streaming television series...
thecut.com

All Hail Jean Smart

At the 73rd Primetime Emmys, the inimitable Jean Smart — of Fargo, Watchmen, and Designing Women fame — took home one of the most coveted awards in the funny-people business: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Smart’s Hacks win was almost guaranteed, although she was going head-to-head with Tracee...
Deadline

Emmy Winner Jean Smart Teases 'Hacks' Season 2: We Will Be "Exploring Her Relationship With Her Sister" & Action Will Be LA-Based

Speaking backstage after her Emmy win for Lead Actress in a Comedy, Jean Smart told press a little something about the anticipated Season 2 of HBO series Hacks. “Well I’m not going to be in the writers room,” she said. “But I do know as promised at the end of Season 1 I will be going on the road a bit to try out new material, although I think they definitely want to keep her based in LA. She will be going out a bit to comedy clubs to try out new material. I do know they will be exploring her relationship with her sister, which has been a huge traumatic part of her life. That’s all I have so far.”
Footwear News

Why the Fashion in 'Hacks' Is So Good? Jean Smart Has an Aversion to Kitten Heels

It’s Jean Smart’s world and we’re all just living in it. Though the actress has been working since the 1980s, she is undoubtedly having moment this year. On Sunday, she is a double nominee at the 2021 Emmy Awards — all thanks to her critically-acclaimed and concurrent performances in HBO’s limited series “Mare of Easttown” and comedy series “Hacks.” The latter of which is why we’re here. Smart plays Deborah Vance, a legendary Joan Rivers-esque comedian, who is getting pushed out of her iconic Las Vegas residency and needs a refresh. She forms an unlikely — and hilariously dark — partnership with...
Deadline

'Hacks' Star Jean Smart Pays Emotional Emmy-Win Tribute To Late Husband Richard Gilliland; Thanks "Creative, Brave" Team For Working Through Covid

An emotional Jean Smart paid a moving tribute to her late husband, “friend and soulmate” Richard Gilliland, who passed away in March, as she accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy on Sunday. “I wouldn’t be here without him, without him putting his career on the back burner...
nickiswift.com

Who Is Jean Smart's Son Forrest?

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Jean Smart accepted the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks." With her win, Smart made history as only the second person to win an Emmy in the comedy lead, supporting, and guest categories — the only other person being Betty White, according to Insider. Smart won in the Outstanding Guest Actress category for "Frasier" in both 2000 and 2001 and she won Best Supporting Actress for "Samantha Who?" in 2008.
The Hollywood Reporter

Women in Film Rebrands Crystal + Lucy Awards, Announces Honorees Including Zendaya, Jean Smart

Women in Film is giving a bit of a makeover to its long-running Crystal + Lucy Awards. The Los Angeles-based organization announced today that the annual event will now be called WIF Honors and the first installment will be introduced Oct. 6 at the Academy Museum where three pairs of Hollywood standouts will be honored: Coda’s star Marlee Matlin with filmmaker Siân Heder; Hacks duo Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder; and Euphoria Emmy winner Zendaya with producer and frequent collaborator Ashley Levinson. WIF singled out Matlin and Heder “for setting a new precedent for representation and accessibility in front of and behind...
ComicBook

