Banned Books Week – Let Freedom Read

Teens, next week is Banned Books Week, a time when libraries across the U.S. affirm and celebrate your freedom to read. Every year, the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom releases a list of its top 10 most challenged books for the year, and guess what? Young adult titles invariably dominate the charts. Last year was no exception. YA titles like “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds, “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson, “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie, “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brandon Kiely, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, and “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas all made last year’s list.
