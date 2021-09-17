Banned Books Week – Let Freedom Read

As I get older, the importance of celebrating my Colombian roots becomes more and more profound. September 15th marks the first day of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month and one of the best ways to celebrate is with a great book from some of literature’s most remarkable voices. Head over to your local bookstore or one of my personal favorites, Little City Books in Hoboken, to support Latinx authors! Little City Books has a whole section dedicated to Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, full of classics and new releases that will pair beautifully with an empanada or two. Read on for a few book recommendations to dive into this month.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO