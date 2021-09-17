Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a 40-year prison sentence before the possibility of parole for a woman that was convicted of a 1992 murder. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 123,045: State of Kansas v. Meka Richardson, it affirmed the Wyandotte Co. District Court’s decision to deny a motion that would correct what the convicted thought was an illegal sentence.www.wibw.com
