Specialist ID Ranked in Inc's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 7th Consecutive Year

Floyd Lee Locums Ranks No. 925 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 522 Percent. Inc. magazine revealed that Floyd Lee Locums is No. 925 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company is the highest-ranking healthcare staffing agency on the list and in the top 5 of all those based in Charleston. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO