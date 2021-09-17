Specialist ID Ranked in Inc's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 7th Consecutive Year
MIAMI (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Miami-based Specialist ID, the premier badge holder and identification accessories distributor, has once again been included in Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. This is the seventh consecutive year that the company has made the list. Specialist ID ranks in the top 250 fastest growing companies in Florida, ranking at #196 with a 56% growth rate.www.mysanantonio.com
