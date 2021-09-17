CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Specialist ID Ranked in Inc's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 7th Consecutive Year

MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

MIAMI (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Miami-based Specialist ID, the premier badge holder and identification accessories distributor, has once again been included in Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. This is the seventh consecutive year that the company has made the list. Specialist ID ranks in the top 250 fastest growing companies in Florida, ranking at #196 with a 56% growth rate.

martechseries.com

Sensibill Named a Top Growing Company by The Globe and Mail for the Second Consecutive Year

Sensibill, the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry, today announced it has placed No. 86 out of 400 companies on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Rankings are based on three-year revenue growth of annual operating revenue. Sensibill experienced a three-year growth of over 700%.
BUSINESS
Providence Business News

Top companies recognized for growth, innovation at PBN’s annual Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies ceremony

PROVIDENCE – An information technology services consulting company, a behavioral health care organization, a construction management company and a machinery distributor company were recognized Thursday as the top earners in Providence Business News 2021 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program. Approximately 170 people attended Thursday’s ceremony held at the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
freightwaves.com

ENERGY Transportation Group ranks among Canada’s top growing companies

ENERGY Transportation Group has been named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, according to the recently released annual list from The Globe and Mail. The Globe and Mail’s directory of Canada’s Top Growing Companies is a prestigious list that covers everything from fashion to medical testing to manufacturing. ⁠This year ENERGY Transportation Group is No. 207 of 448, boasting 198% revenue growth over the past three years.
ECONOMY
WIFR

Rockford area businesses recognized as some of the fastest growing companies nationwide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four businesses from in and around the Rockford region have been recognized on Inc. 5000′s annual list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies. Fosler Construction Company in Freeport has the highest ranking out of all the area companies, coming in at #445, reporting a 1,103% growth rate. Martin Exteriors in Roscoe ranks #745 with a 662% increase in revenue growth, Rockford-based Experity is at #1,780 and grew 256% and CollinKurtis Advertising in Rockford is at #4,022 with 76% revenue growth.
ROCKFORD, IL
State
Florida State
MySanAntonio

Evolutyz Highlighted on 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Evolutyz, an award-winning IT products, platforms, and services company, has been featured on the prestigious 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. For the fifth time, the Chicago-based IT solutions provider and IT staffing solutions firm earned recognition on this prestigious list for their high growth and laudable service.
BUSINESS
Pacific Business News

Editor's Note: An introduction to the Fastest growing Hawaii companies of 2021

In 2020, any Hawaii business, especially a small business, that managed to grow revenue was swimming against a rip tide of Covid interventions. Virtually all of us were sent home in March 2020 – flights were curtailed, Waikiki emptied out. Businesses deemed essential carried on, but certainly not at their normal pace. Customers vanished. Supply chain issues appeared almost immediately, cutting into how much a business could sell even when they could reach customers.
HAWAII STATE
MySanAntonio

CREO, Inc., Named to the 2021 TBJ Fast 50 as One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Region

DURHAM, N.C. (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. CREO, an innovative management consulting and advisory firm that shapes growth companies into healthy, successful organizations, has been recognized as a Fast 50 Company by the Triangle Business Journal (TBJ). This award acknowledges CREO as one of the Triangle’s 50 fastest-growing privately held companies.
BUSINESS
Times Union

Charleston-based Floyd Lee Locums Named in the Top 1,000 of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Floyd Lee Locums Ranks No. 925 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 522 Percent. Inc. magazine revealed that Floyd Lee Locums is No. 925 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company is the highest-ranking healthcare staffing agency on the list and in the top 5 of all those based in Charleston. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
BUSINESS
wellspan.org

Forbes ranks WellSpan among best employers for second consecutive year

WellSpan Health is proud to be recognized in the Forbes’ list of the top 100 best employers in Pa., for the second straight year. Forbes, one of the nation’s leading business publications, combined the list based on a survey comprised of 80,000 individuals who work for organizations with more than 500 employees. Some of the criteria rated include safety of the work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Meet the 10 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has long been home to fast-growing startups. This year is no exception. Silicon Beach is home to 54 of the U.S.'s fastest-growing private companies, while the entire metro area counts close to 300 firms. That's according to the 2021 Inc. 5000, which spotlights the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MySanAntonio

JOLT Advantage Group Ranks in the Top 20% of Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America in 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. JOLT Advantage Group, a leading North American IT consulting firm and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services provider, earned the rank of No. 1137 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most renowned rating of the nation's fastest-growing private firms. The list offers a unique look at the most successful firms in the most dynamic section of the American economy: independent small businesses. Companies that made the list have expanded sixfold on average since 2016. During a period when the economy only grew by 15%.
BUSINESS
83degreesmedia.com

Florida's fastest-growing startup hub? Embarc Collective in Tampa

Since launching in downtown Tampa in 2019, startup hub Embarc Collective has welcomed 100 member companies with a total of 234 team members and investments of $107 million in venture capital. In addition to local startups, Embarc Collective is seeing a surge in interest from transplants who relocated to Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The world’s fastest-growing restaurant company is a ghost kitchen

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Why chains should hit the pause button on aggressive growth. Executives should consider more caution about development given soaring costs, future uncertainty and more traditional growth dangers, says RB’s The...
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Top 5 Intellectual-Property Challenges Businesses Face

Success of a business in the modern world is largely dependent on ground-breaking innovation that puts a cap on the rising competition. Having a strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio and strategy helps improve your market share and brand value in the market. However, using IP to support the current and future market position of the business can often be a challenge.
BUSINESS

