CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Here’s a Taste of What the 41st Street Overpass on I-29 Will Look Like

By Andy
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While riding with a friend in Ankeny, Iowa last weekend, we drove under I-35. My friend was confused and I saw the future of the busiest street in Sioux Falls. This goofy looking intersection is bound to make the excellent drivers of Sioux Falls seethe with the change. It's called a diverging diamond. It was announced back in March that the 41st Street overpass on I-29 would be getting one of these modern traffic marvels. Of course the diverging diamond will go over the interstate and not under it like the one pictured.

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Detour Ahead! Sioux Falls Road Construction, When Will It End?

Sioux Falls has been known as the land of 10,000 orange cones this summer. And it appears Sioux Falls will continue to be detour city as construction season rolls on with no sign of stopping until the first blizzard. Which could mean the end of October in this state. Need I remind anyone of Snowtober in 1991. That's the year Mother Nature played the ultimate trick on the Sioux Empire by dumping 8.8 inches of snow on us on Halloween. As if Halloween wasn't scary enough already, right?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

These Are the Most Stolen Vehicles/Motorcycles in America

It's hard to imagine putting a positive spin on the staggering number of 748,841 motor vehicles stolen in the United States according to the most recent numbers. It's actually been worse. A lot worse. According to Value Penguin, the latest figures show a 55 percent decrease over the past thirty...
CARS
Hot 104.7

SD Harley Riding Storm Trooper Searches For Bison

Now, this is something you just don't see every day in South Dakota. A local Storm Trooper has been riding his Harley around the Mount Rushmore State in search of bison. In the video, the man can be seen waiving at (likely confused) passers-by, while searching for the mighty, Ta'Tonka.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Ankeny, IA
Traffic
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Local
Iowa Traffic
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
Hot 104.7

Iowa Woman Arrested for Driving a Tiny ATV

Riding on a kid-sized bicycle is a silly thing to do. It might even be fun, even if you fall down. But if you do it on the wrong type of kid-sized vehicle you might end up going to jail in Iowa. According to NWestIowa.com, 29-year-old Samantha Jo Bauler was...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

What Are South Dakota’s Tiniest Towns?

Tiny towns, every state has them and South Dakota is no exception. Because of our relatively low population base, to begin with, South Dakota's tiny towns are REALLY tiny when compared to most states. At one point and time, we have all driven through little communities that appear to have...
POLITICS
Hot 104.7

Used Cars Are More Expensive in South Dakota

There used to be a time when you could find a dependable used car for a small fraction of the cost of buying new. Those days appear to be slipping away. , demand is outpacing supply which is driving the prices of pre-owned vehicles to record highs in the United States, with an average price of $24,710.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpass#Traffic Circle
Hot 104.7

Video From My Trip To South Dakota’s ‘Buffalo Roundup’

The 56th Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup is this weekend September 23-25, 2021. Each year they gather the park's bison herd into corrals for sorting, culling, and vaccinations. I had the opportunity to check an item off of my bucket list when I attended the 54th Annual Buffalo Roundup...
LIFESTYLE
Hot 104.7

Where Are Pumpkin Patches Located In The Sioux Falls-Area?

Bringing kids and loved ones to pick the perfect pumpkin is one of many memories created with family and friends. Spending a day outside and finding some awesome pumpkins to decorate your home just eclipses fall weather perfectly. Pumpkin patches go beyond the pumpkins in the field. Some pumpkin patches...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Hot 104.7

The Best Donut In South Dakota Is Perfect For Fall Weather

Most of the time when we think of fall, we think of sweaters, boots, hot apple cider, and football. Probably the last thing on our minds during the fall is donuts. However, there is one donut in South Dakota that truly gets your taste buds in the mood for fall weather. Some may say this particular donut is one of the best donuts to enjoy in the entire state. In fact, one national magazine has indicated this donut is truly superior to all the other donuts in South Dakota.
RESTAURANTS
Hot 104.7

Fire Shuts Down School in Vermillion

Snow days are a fairly common occurrence at South Dakota schools. Fire days are not something that happens very often, but it did in one town. According to Dakota News Now, classes at Vermillion High School were called off on Thursday after a fire broke out early that morning. Shortly...
VERMILLION, SD
Hot 104.7

Oh No! This South Dakota House ‘Sunk’ Into The Ground!

Have you ever seen a sunken house like this? I've seen a few in my travels, but none that look as nice as this one. This "sunken home" is located in the self-proclaimed "world's pheasant capital", Doland, South Dakota. At only 864 square feet, you would feel cozy in this home. It does manage to squeeze two bedrooms and a bathroom into the small space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and is surprisingly large for a home of this size. The home also features a full-sized washer and dryer.
DOLAND, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy