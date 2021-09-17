St. Luke’s and St. Alphonsus extend vaccine compliance deadline
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two of Idaho’s largest hospital systems have extended their deadline for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Public Relations Manager Michelle Bartlome of St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Jerome said in a statement, considering the activation of Crisis Standards of Care in Idaho this week, St. Luke’s has temporarily extended the compliance deadline for COVID-19 vaccination.www.kmvt.com
