The iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max are available to order today

By Samuel Axon
Ars Technica
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously announced, Apple's new lineup of flagship iPhones is available to pre-order today through the company's online store. The new phones include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Prices range from $699 all the way up to $1,599, with storage configurations ranging from 128GB to 1TB across the line.

