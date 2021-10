The “True Lies” pilot at CBS is building out its supporting cast. Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, and Mike O’Gorman have all joined the drama pilot. Variety previously exclusively reported that Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga would star in the pilot, which is based on the film of the same name. Like the film, main character Harry (Howey) appears to be a benign suburban dad and computer salesman on the surface, when in reality he is a world-class spy. His unfulfilled wife Helen (Gonzaga) is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO