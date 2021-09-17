Davenport man arrested after chase in stolen car pleads not guilty
A Davenport man arrested in August after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Wednesday. Hunter Robert Jones IV, 25, is charged with four felonies — first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree eluding and second-degree theft, and three misdemeanors — disobeyed traffic device, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.qconline.com
