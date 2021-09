Ditching the tea and crumpets, Prince Harry decided he needed some soul food in his life and got himself right by dining on some chicken and waffles at Melba’s in Harlem. Page Six reports that Harry and wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the cornerstone restaurant. The Duke of Sussex apparently had never had the dish and gave it a go on Friday (September 24) after visiting elementary school PS 123.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO