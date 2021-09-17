CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Star Hotel Market is Booming Worldwide with Marriott International, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Five Star Hotel Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Jumeirah International LLC, ITC Hotels Limited, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Marriott International, Kerzner International Resorts, Inc., Mandarin Oriental International Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) & Hyatt Hotels etc.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

