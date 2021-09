New mum Naomi Campbell has kept mum about her baby daughter ever since announcing the surprise addition to the Campbell family in May. (“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned a photo of her cradling two tiny feet. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”) And while Campbell has yet to share the baby’s name or a look at her face, the 51-year-old supermodel has at long last shared some details about her life as a mom. From the sound of it, she’s spent the past four months happier than ever.

