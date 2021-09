The fourth and final season of Dear White People is an ultimate nod to the iconic music of the '90s, and there's a good reason for it. From Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" to a grunge rendition of NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," the last 10 episodes of the Netflix series follows our beloved undergraduates as they look back at the most formative year of their lives. Described as an Afro-futuristic and '90s-inspired musical event, the season chronicles the trials and tribulations of the core group as they put together Winchester's Varsity Show, an annual student-produced and satirical musical about the school. It's the first time the predominantly Black residents of Armstrong-Parker House are writing the show, thus the '90s theme.

