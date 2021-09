MINT HILL, NC – Perfect fall days are right around the corner, and what better way to enjoy the season than with festivals and entertainment around the Charlotte area? As the air becomes cooler, what better way to say “bye” to the lakes and pools of summer than outdoor festivals that take entertainment to the next level. No matter what your interest is, there is always something going on around town to keep everyone busy. Fall time is a great time to get out and enjoy.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO