BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area held its Live United Day on Wednesday, Sept. 15, raising more than $232,000 to kick off its 2021 annual campaign. Live United Day encourages community members to come together to give back to the community in any way that is personally meaningful, a release said. Live United kits, which included posters, donation boxes and decor, were distributed to local businesses and volunteer opportunities were available for community members to participate in.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO