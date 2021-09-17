CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Environmentalists: Research Reserve Would Help Inform Efforts To Protect Long Island Sound

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An effort is underway to expand marine research in Long Island Sound. The plan would add a location in the state, to a national system of areas designated for environmental research. Environmentalists and scientists are pushing to put in place a new reserve in the coastal waters along Southeastern Connecticut.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
hhsbroadcaster.com

Environmentalists decry slaughter of 1500 White-Sided Dolphins in traditional Faroe Islands hunt

On Sunday, September 12, the “grindadráp” hunt, a centuries-old tradition, occurred in Faroe Islands, volcanic islands located in the North Atlantic Ocean. “Grindadráp,” commonly referred to as the Grind hunt, where locals participate in dolphin drive hunting, is a traditional way to hunt dolphins by herding pods towards land with boats where they are closed off from the sea and met with whalers at shore.
ANIMALS
unh.edu

Research Snapshot: Protecting Great Bay

Cassidy Yates ’20, now a master’s student in environmental engineering, samples wastewater from a treatment facility near New Hampshire’s Great Bay Estuary. Yates is working with her advisor Jim Malley, professor of civil and environmental engineering, and project collaborator Paula Mouser, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, to investigate how contaminants of emerging concern (CECs) such as perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) are removed or transformed by wastewater treatment disinfection processes and ultimately released into the environment. By collecting and testing samples from wastewater treatment facilities discharging treated effluent into the Great Bay, the researchers can understand the flow of CECs into our environment and the best ways to limit their introduction in the future. Funded by New Hampshire Sea Grant, the project will help protect our waterways and drinking water sources from further contamination.
DURHAM, NH
Citrus County Chronicle

Protecting our water resources is a community effort

After the past year, we’ve come to appreciate the recreational opportunities of natural Florida like never before. Three Sisters Springs is one of those breath-taking jewels people love to visit year-round. When you paddle or swim into this outlet, the crystal-clear water and natural foliage give us a glimpse into “Old Florida.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
knom.org

Walrus bone research to inform marine wildlife protection

Scientists researching walruses investigate bones as a method of measuring the impacts of the changing environment. This type of research on bones may open the door for more understanding and protection of marine wildlife. The Water and Environmental Research Center Director Nicole Misarti described the many challenges walruses face in...
WILDLIFE
concreteproducts.com

ECOncrete secures power transmission traversing Long Island Sound

Placement of 50 nature-inclusive ECOncrete Marine Mattresses, totaling 6,250 sq. ft., is providing large-scale armoring and protection for the Cross-Sound Cable, a 24-mile underwater electrical transmission line under contract by Eversource and the Long Island (N.Y.) Power Authority. Operated by PSEG Long Island, the cable allows electricity to be transmitted between Long Island and Connecticut.
CONSTRUCTION
islipbulletin.net

Is Long Island ready for wind power?

On Sept. 16, the Bureau of Ocean Management (BOEM), part of the Department of the Interior, held its first of three virtual meetings on the Sunrise Wind Scoping Project. BOEM is taking public comment on a notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Sunrise Wind Project. Individuals were invited to learn more about the proposed project, ask questions or voice their concerns.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island Sound#Environmentalists#Connecticut River#Environmental Research#Uconn#Deep
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
mybuckhannon.com

Offering help when it’s needed most: After a disaster, research shows mental health services should be available in long-term recovery phase

MORGANTOWN — In the immediate aftermath of natural disasters, help is easy to find. Local churches cook hot meals. National and state recovery efforts offer aid. Community members band together. But in the months that follow, after the recovery crews have packed up and gone home, hopelessness and isolation set...
MORGANTOWN, WV
longisland.com

History: Photos of Long Island Beaches

Enjoy these old-time pictures of Long Islanders enjoying our favorite thing to do: going to the beach. The title of this photograph is “Launching a Dory into the Ocean.” The description says that the picture shows a crew of baymen launching their dory into the ocean. The crew appears to have four men.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
longislandweekly.com

Long Island Weekly

Ever consider how you might gain safe exit from your home’s basement if there was a fire or other emergency situation? Most homes on Long Island only have the single staircase entry/exit design and were not built with livable space in mind. Most windows in these basements, only measuring 32-by-14 inches, are not suitable for safe exit in case of an emergency. How will you get out safely, even if you were only in the basement temporarily to put Christmas decorations away or put the laundry in the dryer? Egress (exit) window systems are becoming an increasingly popular choice for home renovation, expanding livable space in our Long Island homes and general peace of mind for keeping our families safe.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inquirer and Mirror

Invasive phragmites eradication efforts underway across island

(Sept. 23, 2021) For a few hours last Tuesday, the bike path at Consue Springs was the stomping ground for an amphibious tank-like vehicle called a Marsh Master, as it rolled over five acres of invasive phragmites, the plant that’s become the bane of island conservation groups. “You never kill...
NANTUCKET, MA
The Independent

Oldest human footprints in North America found in New Mexico

Fossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago, researchers reported Thursday.The footprints were found in a dry lake bed in White Sands National Park, first spotted in 2009 by a park manager. Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey recently analyzed seeds stuck in the footprints to determine their approximate age, ranging from around 22,800 and 21,130 years ago,Most scientists believe ancient migration came by way of a now-submerged land bridge that connected Asia to Alaska. Based on various evidence — including stone tools, fossil bones and genetic analysis...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
773
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy