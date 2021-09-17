Environmentalists: Research Reserve Would Help Inform Efforts To Protect Long Island Sound

Ever consider how you might gain safe exit from your home’s basement if there was a fire or other emergency situation? Most homes on Long Island only have the single staircase entry/exit design and were not built with livable space in mind. Most windows in these basements, only measuring 32-by-14 inches, are not suitable for safe exit in case of an emergency. How will you get out safely, even if you were only in the basement temporarily to put Christmas decorations away or put the laundry in the dryer? Egress (exit) window systems are becoming an increasingly popular choice for home renovation, expanding livable space in our Long Island homes and general peace of mind for keeping our families safe.

